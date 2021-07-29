After a lengthy review process that began in February, the Killeen Community Development Advisory Committee presented its use recommendations for the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnerships funding on Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development website describes the Community Development Block Grant Program as one that “provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.”
HUD describes Home Investment Partnerships funds as grants to state and local governments to create affordable housing for low-income households.
The grants are required to address goals and objectives established in Killeen’s five-year Consolidated Strategic Plan and the Annual Action Plan.
This year, HUD will allocate $1.11 million in funds for Killeen block grant activities for the 2022 fiscal year, with an additional $491,222 allocated for home investment activities. With leftover funds funds and revenue from FY 2020, Killeen’s Community Development department will have $1.13 million in block grants and $663,771.91 in home investment funding to work with.
Killeen officials made pre-applications for the grants available Feb. 22, while distributing funding applications to “eligible entities,” according to the staff report submitted July 27. Applicants were required to attend at least one of the pre-application workshops, which were designed to walk them through the application process.
In total, Killeen Community Development Advisory Committee officials received 13 applications by the revised deadline of April 13, and approved full funding for nine of them. Only one program was fully denied funding.
Killeen officials allocated $222,958 in administrative costs, as well as $52,325 and $58,946 for a new code enforcement officer and project delivery costs, respectively, leaving $796,157.53 in available funding.
The largest chunk of block grant funding by far will be improvements to the Bob Gilmore Senior Center, in the amount of $619,938.72, with another $80,061.27 in forward commitment funding.
Killeen Community Development Advisory Committee has also promised to provide salary assistance with the city of Killeen elderly transportation program, the greater Killeen Free Clinic, and several others. The committee also approved funding to provide tuition assistance for Oak Creek Academy.
Home investment funds have been approved for two uses: the Killeen Opportunity to End Homelessness, which provides tenant based rental assistance, and the North Killeen Housing Redevelopment Program, which provides housing improvements to single and multi-family properties.
Download the full presentation here: https://bit.ly/3BUgSj2
