Mother Neff State Park, 1921 Park Road 14, Moody, is hosting a Hearts in Nature Walk from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 9. Participants will look for heart shapes found in nature on this walk. Park fees apply for this event.
The Bell County PRCA Rodeo and Youth Fair and Livestock Show will be from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Tickets range from $15 to $28 and can be purchased online at www.bellcountyexpo.com.
The SkyWarn Storm Spotter Class will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Killeen Fire Academy, 201 N. 28th St. Participants will learn how to become a National Weather Service Storm Spotter as well as have the opportunity to meet local emergency officials and volunteer groups. Space is limited and registration can be completed at http://bit.ly/20SpotterTrng.
Killeen Animal Services is hosting a Low-Cost Pet Vaccination event from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive. Complete yearly vaccinations for cats and dogs are $20, with individual vaccines ranging from $5 to $15.
Family Fun
The Beyblade Burst event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Clear Creek Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Blvd., Fort Hood. Kids 8 and up will be able to test their Beyblade battling skills in the Beystadium.
The fourth annual Mommy, Daddy, and Me Sweetheart Tea will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. This year’s theme is “Simply Mad for Tea: A Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.” There will be three different tea servings paired with sweets, savories, and finger sandwiches. Tickets are $8 per personand can be found at www.copperascovemadhatterstea.eventbrite.com. Proceeds will go toward the construction of the proposed dog park in Copperas Cove.
The Harker Heights Family Valentine’s Day Dance will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Admission is free and there will be dancing, light snacks, and activities to fit the theme, “Enchanted Forest.”
The Boot Scootin’ Boogie Mother and Son Dance will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Phantom Warrior Center, 76544 37th St., Fort Hood. There will be a best-dressed contest, as well as refreshments and dancing at this free event.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. Pink Floyd’s album, “The Wall,” will be accompanied by a laser show at 9 p.m. Feb. 8. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road,Harker Heights. Water and coffee are provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by An American Forrest from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 8 and again from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 9. Barrow is also hosting its Asanas and Ales yoga class from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 8. Class is $20 per person or $30 per couple, and includes a free pint at the end.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Feb. 8. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music Tristan Inman from 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 8. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite 105, Salado.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439, Belton, is hosting live music by The Morningstar Trio from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 8, and acoustic music by Garrett Askins of Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 9.
Upcoming events
The Lena Armstrong Public Library,301 E.First Ave., Belton is hosting a Storytime Valentine’s Party from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 13. This free event will feature a story, crafts, and snacks.
The city of Killeen will host its annual Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. This event is for fathers and father figures and their daughters aged 5to 12. This year’s theme is “Love You to the Moon and Back.” Tickets are $50 per father-daughter couple and $20 per additional child and may be purchased at the Family Recreation Center or online at www.KilleenTexas.gov/KPR. Dinner and dancing are included with each ticket.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., hosts a recurring STEAM Day the last Tuesday of every month for kids 7 and up, and includes a morning class at 10 a.m. and an afternoon class at 4 p.m. The library also hosts a Spanish for Kids class from 10 to 11 a.m. every first and third Saturday of the month. Kids 7 and up will learn basic Spanish in this free class.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit and Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
