The 6th annual Community Health Summit will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Thursday.
“The summit is an event where we bring leaders within the community together to train, share the services they provide, and collaborate with one another,” said Ebony Jackson, director of the indigent health services department. “This year our focus is homelessness, mental and behavioral health.”
The Connecting the Dots 6.0 event will open at 8:30 a.m. Thursday with an address by Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, followed by Bell County Judge David Blackburn, and presentations by several other community leaders before the conclusion of the event at 4 p.m.
Two keynote speakers will present concepts to revolutionize the community’s approach to mental health challenges and homelessness.
Featured speaker Robert Marbut brings more than three decades of experience to the issues surrounding homelessness. In addition to serving as chief of staff for San Antonio mayor Henry Cisneros and as a fellow for former President George H.W. Bush, Marbut has experience addressing homelessness crisis in all 50 states. Marbut is also the founder and CEO of Haven for Hope, known across the nation for advocacy on homelessness issues.
President and CEO of the Texas Homeless Network, Eric Samuels will share from his 17 years of experience on developing services and housing for people experiencing homelessness.
Local partners for the event include AdventHealth, Baylor Scott and White Health, Bell County, Central Counties Services, The Central Texas Council of Governments, and the Belton, Harker Heights, Killeen, and Temple chambers of commerce.
The event is open to the public. Participants must register in advance at:
