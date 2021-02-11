Community invited to Killeen comprehensive plan kickoff

Killeen residents will have an opportunity next week to weigh in on a new comprehensive plan for the city.
A community kickoff meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. The subject of the meeting will be the recently approved comprehensive plan for the city, currently being developed by Dallas-based Verdunity, Inc. at a cost of $349,140.
“A comprehensive plan is a collective community vision that guides successful city growth,” Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release. “Through the involvement of stakeholders, the plan identifies long-term issues and builds action items for near-term efforts. Once adopted, the plan is a decision-making tool that helps inform policies and prioritize the investment of public resources to meet shared goals.”
At a Nov. 17 Killeen City Council meeting, Verdunity CEO Kevin Shepherd said the plan would likely place an emphasis on downtown and on existing neighborhoods.
At the meeting next week, the public will be able to learn information regarding the planning process, research methods, engagement opportunities, as well as to ask questions and provide input.
“The City of Killeen selected Verdunity to develop the comprehensive plan for its commitment to fiscal sustainability, resource-conscious community building and healthy, equitable neighborhoods,” Shine said in the release. “Verdunity’s approach identifies what residents are willing and able to pay for and creates a plan to make meaningful progress now with available resources, to close resource gaps and to cultivate an equitable, vibrant and resilient local economy and neighborhoods.”
A similar comprehensive plan approved by the city in 2010 at a cost of $262,816, and completed by Sugar Land-based Kendig Keast, was expected to last for 20 years.
For those unable to attend, the meeting will be recorded and available for view on the plan website.
A comprehensive plan website has been established to provide information about the plan, process and participation. Users can visit at any time or opt-in for emailed updates at www.KilleenTexas.gov/CompPlan.
