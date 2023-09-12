Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will honor Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration at City Hall on Sept. 19 before the council meeting.
The event will take place in the City Hall foyer on the first floor at 4 p.m. and the community is invited to attend, according to a Killeen news release Tuesday.
The Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce-Central Texas, the Sociedad Cultural HispanoAmericana, the League of United Latin American Citizens Council (LULAC) Herencia #4297 and the Killeen-Fort Hood League of United Latin American Citizens Council (LULAC) #4535 have been invited, as Nash-King presents an official proclamation.
National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.
“We will always take the opportunity to pause and recognize the stories and achievements that often go unrecognized,” Nash-King said in the release. “We must take time to come together to learn, listen and to celebrate the diversity that makes our city strong.”
