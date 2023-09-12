Community graphic

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will honor Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration at City Hall on Sept. 19 before the council meeting.

The event will take place in the City Hall foyer on the first floor at 4 p.m. and the community is invited to attend, according to a Killeen news release Tuesday.

(1) comment

Mbrown4killeen

It's the City's celebration

Report Add Reply

