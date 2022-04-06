The Killeen Community Development Department will host a special community planning meeting at City Hall, 101 College St., at 6 p.m. Thursday to gain public input in the development of the Killeen HOME-ARP Allocation Plan.
Killeen was granted $1,778,641 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, for the Home Investment Partnership Program to provide homelessness assistance and supportive services.
These funds are eligible for development and support of affordable housing, tenant-based rental assistance, provision of supportive services, and development of non-congregate shelter units for people who are homeless, at-risk of homelessness, fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence and veterans and families that include a veteran family member who meet one of the previous criteria, according to a news release from the city.
Community planning meetings are part the Killeen Citizen Participation Plan, which seeks to engage community leaders, stakeholders, developers, lenders, non-profit and for-profit entities and others in the planning process. Meetings are expected to last 90 minutes and will begin with a presentation about the Home Investment Partnership-American Rescue Plan programs. Attendees will then participate in identifying and prioritizing strategies to address local needs. A digital component will record real-time results from participants through web and text technology. Attendees are encouraged to bring a mobile phone or tablet, but this is not required to participate.
Results of the planning meetings will be combined with priorities received through consultations with area providers of housing and support services as required by the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan process and will be presented in a draft document for further citizen comment.
Thursday's meeting can be attended in person or virtually.
The Zoom meeting link, meeting ID and password are:
ID: 854 3549 9841
Passcode: 375315
For more information about these meetings, visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/HOME-ARP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.