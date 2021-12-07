Killeen city officials are inviting residents to a town hall meeting next week to discuss proposed city charter amendments.
The public forum will be at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 101 N. College St. Citizens are invited to offer feedback to the council on possible changes.
The proposed charter amendments can be found at KilleenTexas.gov/Council for review.
For those who are unable to make it, the meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov and aired on Spectrum Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.