Soldiers from the 36th Infantry Division salute the casket of Spc. Daniel George Hegarty as he is laid to rest May 18, 2022, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. Hegarty was not expected to have any next of kin attend his burial, so the community came out to show their respects.

A Marine Corps veteran is scheduled to be buried with no family present next week.

An unaccompanied veteran burial is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery for U.S. Marine Corps veteran Anne Bernice Donahue, a former lance corporal. The Central Texas community is invited to the ceremony.

