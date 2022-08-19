A Marine Corps veteran is scheduled to be buried with no family present next week.
An unaccompanied veteran burial is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery for U.S. Marine Corps veteran Anne Bernice Donahue, a former lance corporal. The Central Texas community is invited to the ceremony.
Born on June 11, 1946, Donahue served from May 1965 to August 1967.
She received the National Defense Service Medal and will receive military honors
If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on her behalf.
The Texas Veterans Commission Veterans Land Board works with local community and fellow veterans’ support groups to ensure veterans are honored after they die.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is at 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
