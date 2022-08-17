Surrounded by family members, local matriarch, entrepreneur and community leader Elena Garcia reflected on 103 years of life and 63 years in Killeen during a small birthday celebration Wednesday.
“She is a role model, and it’s not just that she isn’t selfish,” said Maria Garcia, Elena’s step-daughter. “It’s that she always makes time for everyone.”
The elder Garcia was born Aug. 18, 1919, in Ponce, Puerto Rico.
Since moving to the Killeen area in 1959, Elena Garcia has become a staple of the community. In addition to opening Elena’s Beauty Shop in 1960, Elena organized and founded the Hispanic-American Cultural Society in 1975, the first such organization in Killeen at the time.
Elena enjoys cooking, and published a cookbook in 1997, using the proceeds to help a sick friend pay for hospital services.
Despite losing her husband in 1998, and her eyesight more recently, Elena stays positive, owing much of her success to her faith.
“God above everything else,” Maria said as Elena nodded in agreement.
The family plans to throw a bigger party for her on Thursday.
