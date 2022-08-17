Elena Garcia

Elena Garcia has lived a long life, turning 103 just this Thursday. Despite the onset of blindness and a COVID-19 scare in 2021, Garcia has pressed forward.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Surrounded by family members, local matriarch, entrepreneur and community leader Elena Garcia reflected on 103 years of life and 63 years in Killeen during a small birthday celebration Wednesday.

“She is a role model, and it’s not just that she isn’t selfish,” said Maria Garcia, Elena’s step-daughter. “It’s that she always makes time for everyone.”

