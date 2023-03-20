COPPERAS COVE -- Copperas Cove High School gymnasium was filled with stories, memories and a spray of Bulldawg blue and gold Monday evening as dozens of family, friends, and fans gathered to say farewell to a local legend, Joe Francisco Lombardi Jr.
Commonly known as “Big Joe” for his larger-than-life personality and booming broadcaster’s voice, Lombardi was a longtime central Texas radio personality who announced Cove High football games and other sports for more than four decades.
He died March 9 after complications from pneumonia and spending about 10 days in the hospital. He was 75.
Lombardi was born Oct. 28, 1947, in Galveston, where he graduated from Ball High School in 1965 and headed north to study at Sam Houston State University. His stay there was short lived.
“I flunked out,” Lombardi once said, during a newspaper interview. “It just wasn’t for me — I didn’t study, cut classes, did too much partying, all that sort of stuff.”
He moved back to Galveston and went to work for a time in his father’s appliance store, then got a job as an office runner for a life insurance company, and also worked for a while as a pipefitter’s helper at Todd Shipyards. None of those jobs held his interest for very long. What he really wanted to do was play music.
Big Joe played drums in a succession of rock-and-roll garage bands, then in 1968, attended radio school at Career Academy of Broadcasting in Houston.
After broadcast school, Lombardi was hired in 1969 to play records at KTEM radio in Temple. After working as a disc jockey for several years, he moved into full-time ad sales, but found that was not a good fit and went to work at KTON radio in Belton, where he was first exposed to country music, and also where he met the man who would become his mentor, the late Gaylon Christie, a member of the Country Radio Hall of Fame.
When Christie launched KOOV radio in Copperas Cove in 1977, he brought Lombardi on board and Big Joe became a fixture on the Copperas Cove airways for 22 years, earning a Small Market Broadcaster of the Year award from the Country Music Association in 1992. The award, in part, recognized Lombardi’s efforts to honor Fort Hood troops returning from the first Gulf War in Iraq. Lombardi and KOOV produced live remote radio broadcasts from West Fort Hood to welcome home more than 120 flights carrying soldiers home from the Middle East.
He also worked as a contributing sportswriter and sports editor for the Copperas Cove Leader-Press newspaper, a radio station in Lampasas, and was sports information director for the Cove school district.
Monday’s gathering inside the high school gym was called “Joe’s Pep Rally,” and designed as a celebration of life, rather than a somber memorial service.
Copperas Cove schools Superintendent Joe Burns welcomed the crowd and spoke briefly about Lombardi’s legacy and impact on the local community.
“Nobody had a bigger heart, a bigger smile, and was a better friend to Copperas Cove,” Burns said, before offering an opening prayer.
Rachel Sizemore then led a rendition of the Cove High School alma mater song, followed by a reading of his obituary by lifelong friend, Peter Simpson.
One of Lombardi’s favorite songs, “What a Wonderful World,” by Louis Armstrong, was then played, followed by tributes from Copperas Cove head football coach Tony Johnson; James Harrison, a former Lombardi colleague from KOOV radio; and Simpson, a Cove native who first met Big Joe when he was a young boy and was in the hospital room with Lombardi’s wife, Sherry Hoffpauir, when he died.
“KOOV was our news,” Simpson said. “There was no internet; there was no 24-hour news. KOOV was our news. They covered everything that mattered. Joe as a big part of that. KOOV was a big part of Joe.”
Simpson recalled being on the radio with Lombardi when he was 6 years old and later filling in on occasional Bulldawg football broadcasts when one of Lombardi’s regular partners was out of town.
He spoke about Lombardi calling his football games when he was in high school; doing lively radio remotes; and calling races at the old Texas Thunder Speedway in Killeen.
“He was the greatest cheerleader Copperas Cove Independent School District ever had, or ever will have,” Simpson said. “It became more than a job; it became a passion. It’s the end of an era. He left an imprint on all of us. We’re going to miss him. I’m going to miss him dearly.”
After a playing of the classic song, “My Way,” sung by Frank Sinatra, closing remarks were made by Pastor Russ Cochran, a longtime Lombardi broadcast partner.
Cochran described a time early in their relationship when they were covering a football game and Lombardi headed out toward the field. He told Cochran to come along and the pastor asked if he was allowed to go out there. Lombardi told him, yes, because they had an all-access press pass.
Cochran said he and Lombardi often had theological conversations over the years, and he compared having an all-access press pass to football games to the importance of faith and having an all-access pass to God.
The program closed with a recorded compilation of some of Lombardi’s play-calling that ended with his signature broadcast sign-off: “Goodnight and go Dawgs.”
