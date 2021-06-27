Pickup trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles filled the parking lot of a local elementary school Sunday afternoon in Killeen. It wasn’t just a meet up for swapping car knowledge. It was all for a local boy, Rory Paul.
Rory is a 3-year-old boy living in Killeen, with his loving family. He’s a normal little boy who absolutely adores big rigs and pickup trucks. So, the sight at Maxdale Elementary school on Westwood Drive Sunday would be a dream come true for any car-loving child. For as joyous as the occasion seemed, the reason for the gathering was far from that.
About a month ago, Rory was taken to an eye doctor for what his family thought was a lazy eye. The doctor examined him, and while he didn’t find anything physically wrong with Rory, he recommended the family take him to a neurosurgeon. His mother and grandmother went to the initial appointment and got the news no parent wants to hear. Rory had a tumor on his spinal cord, which turned out to be a rather rare form of brain cancer.
“This all happened within six weeks time,” James McCracken, Rory’s grandfather said Sunday. “He was immediately admitted and had his first surgery within three to four days.”
According to a blog started by Rory’s family, most of the tumor had been removed, but not all of it. After a recent appointment, it was shown that his tumor had rapidly grown back. Rory and his family are now moving to the next part of their journey, and that is to get him to Memphis, Tennessee, where he’ll receive treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. But that next step is a bit steep, and the family needs some help getting there.
What was demonstrated on Sunday showed not just the support of a loving family, but the support of a loving community. With more than 50 cars in attendance, news teams and more revving up their engines, the McCracken family can find some comfort in knowing there is a jump to action in the darkest hour.
“We found a local car group on Facebook, and I just put out a posting on there with a little backstory on Rory’s journey in the last six weeks,” McCracken said. “It just got shared over and over and over. In a matter of 24 hours Melissa Brown contacted me, another reporter contacted me and I had three or four car groups and an MC all within 24 hours. I made the rubberband ball, and just threw it.”
Rory will be leaving for St. Jude’s on July 5, where a team of doctors will perform more advanced scans, and from there, map out a treatment option that best fits Rory. Until then, the family is spending time together and loving every second. McCracken said he learned something important from this journey so far.
“Cherish every minute,” he said. “We’ve just been spending as much time as possible, because we know that we don’t have much.”
There is a GoFundMe page available to help out Rory and his family with medical expenses, food, lodging and overall expenses to get him to Tennessee. So far, 14 people have already donated $1,065. The goal is $5,000. To view Rory’s GoFundMe page, visit GoFundMe.com. Also, follow “Rory Paul” on Facebook for updates on his journey.
