COPPERAS COVE — Members of the community helped stuff the bus in Copperas Cove on Friday afternoon, the beginning of the three-day school supply drive.
Parked at the Copperas Cove Walmart, 2720 E. Business Highway 190, supplies are being loaded onto the blue Copperas Cove ISD school bus throughout the weekend.
“That’s the greatest thing about living in Copperas Cove; the community stands up whenever we do something for the school district, or even for the city,” said John Gallen, a member of the district’s school board. “They support this town 110%, and whether it’s a civic organization or everyday Joe and Jane Citizen, they come out and they support this community.”
The district has raised up to around $50,000 worth of school supplies and monetary donations during its years doing the event, according to Kurtis Quillin, the district’s director of communications.
Last year, it raised around $35,000 worth of supplies.
“The impact of this can be seen district-wide,” Quillin said Friday. “Taking even just one thing off of the plate of some of our students and their families at the start of the school year just helps them start on such a better foot and helps them make so many more strides during the school year.”
Students needing assistance are identified through the Communities in Schools representative at each campus. Once all school supplies from the weekend have been accounted for, they will be distributed to the campuses.
Walmart has been a primary sponsor of the Stuff the Bus event since its inception, along with Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans.
Walmart Store Manager Mandy Simmerman said she feels proud working for a Walmart store that is community-focused.
“For us, personally, to give back to the community to kids that can’t afford school supplies, for us to be able to help put that back into them, it shows that we’re all one family — not just a Walmart family but a Copperas Cove family,” Simmerman said. “And we’re grateful and proud and excited to be part of this program for nine years.”
Walmart donated the first $500 for school supplies and donated an additional $1,000 for the food and disc jockey, Simmerman said.
Shortly after the opening ceremony for the event, Darie McCleaves, Thomas Ochoa and Mary Patton — all members of the Copperas Cove Lions Club — dropped off a donation of backpacks, folders, binders, notebooks, etc.
“This means the world, because you never know which child’s going to need it,” McCleaves said. “Dr. Burns (school superintendent) has told us the story behind the supplies. He says no matter who the child is, if they’re needing a pencil, a pen, or a piece of paper, they can get it without any questions.”
Patton said she was excited to be able to help.
“I’m proud that I am here and I’m glad to help the school,” she said.
School supplies or monetary donations will be accepted throughout the weekend at Walmart. Supplies do not have to be purchased at Walmart, however.
The hours the bus will be open for the remainder of the weekend are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
