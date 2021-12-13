Verdunity got off to a slow but productive start during the first of three public workshop sessions Monday as representatives of the consulting firm showcased the city’s current iteration of a $349,140 comprehensive plan.
The plan, which is the second of its kind in a decade, aims to refocus Killeen’s development into something more managable and people-driven.
Monday’s workshop at the Killeen Utility Collection Conference Room brought residents together with the Dallas-based company to hear feedback and get a first glance at a potential Future Land Use Map and downtown zoning maps.
Of the three to four Killeen residents who attended the two-hour workshop, most were cautiously optimistic.
“I’m hoping it amounts to something,” Jack Ralston said.
Ralston pointed out that the city had previously adopted a similar comprehensive plan in 2010, only to have it shelved within a year.
Similarly, Heather McNeeley, who sits on the comprehensive planning action committee, said that there were many positives to the plan but it would be up to the City Council and city staff to work together in order to implement the plan.
CEO of Verdunity Kevin Shepherd worked to acknowledge and assuage residents’ fears as he walked them through the planning process and explained how his company would work with the city once the plan was adopted.
During the meeting, Shepherd also explained the company’s new vision for Killeen’s Future Land Use Map, which included a new commercial zone like the Killeen Mall.
“What specifically, can we do to keep you here?” he said.
Some of the most important aspects that Shepherd touched on were “infilling,” and the development of traditional neighborhoods, as opposed to subdivisions.
During July’s “walkshop series,” where residents, Killeen City Council members and Verdunity representatives toured areas of Killeen, one of the most derogated aspects of development was the rise of subdivisions over traditional neighborhoods.
Subdivisions like the one located at the corner of Alomocitos Creek Drive and Bunny Trail are “not people friendly,” one resident commented at the time.
Shepherd touched on the need to build more attractive and front-facing neighborhoods, which may increase Killeen’s currently low population density to something more sustainable.
Monday’s workshop was the first of three this week. The following is a schedule for the two final meetings, during which residents will be able to present their thoughts directly to Verdunity.
- Tuesday, Dec. 14: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 15: 7 a.m. 1 p.m.
- *Wednesday, Dec. 15: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. (Formal Public Presentation on results) *
All workshops are at the Killen Utility Collection Conference Room, 210 W. Avenue C.
