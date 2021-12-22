WACO – A defense contractor has agreed to pay more than $1.9 million to resolve allegations the company’s negligence caused a 2014 jet fuel spill at Fort Hood, U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas announced Wednesday.
In a news release Wednesday, Hoff announced that defense contractor Maytag Aircraft Corporation has agreed to pay $1,901,200.96 to resolve allegations the company negligently caused a jet fuel spill at Fort Hood’s Robert Gray Army Airfield Bulk Storage and Hydrant Facility and made false statements to federal investigators to avoid contractual liability for the cleanup costs.
Defense Logistics Agency Energy contracted with Maytag to provide services to operate and maintain the government aviation and ground fuel facilities at Fort Hood, including Robert Gray Army Airfield. The United States alleged that on Jan. 30, 2014, Maytag employees negligently failed to close a fuel separator valve during operation of the Robert Gray Army Airfield fuel system. The open valve and pressure in the system caused fuel to overflow the capacity of the underground waste fuel tank, spew out of the ground, and migrate into nearby Reeses Creek, the news release said.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Maytag’s contract with the United States required it to ensure that the fuel valves were secured when not in use.
In 2014, about 14,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled out into Reeses Creek prompting Fort Hood officials to warn livestock owners in the area to keep their animals from drinking out of the creek.
Following the spill, Defense Logistics Agency Energy and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service investigated the cause of the incident. The United States alleged that, in connection with those investigations, Maytag employees made false statements to the government to avoid contractual liability for the cost of remediation.
Maytag employees told investigators the valve was closed and that there was a lock on the valve prior to the spill. However, The United States contended that these statements violated the “reverse false claims” provision of the False Claims Act, which imposes civil liability on those who act improperly to evade an obligation to pay money to the government.
“The United States expects contractors that operate on military bases to be good stewards of federal lands and federal property,” U.S. Attorney Hoff said in a press release. “We will hold these contractors responsible for actions that cause environmental harm and negatively affect the health and safety of uniformed service members, civilian employees, and the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.