The company in charge of putting together Killeen’s new comprehensive plan — aimed to guide the city’s growth in the years and decades ahead — held a series of so-called “walkshops” last week in various Killeen neighborhoods.
Held over a series of three days, the eight walkshops sought to give residents a direct line of communication with Dallas-based Verdunity, the planning group in charge of the city’s comprehensive plan, a $349,140 project. Once complete, the new comprehensive plan is expected to be adopted by the Killeen City Council later this year.
In a walkshop Tuesday, residents living near Alamocitos Creek Drive were given the opportunity to voice their hopes for the project to Verdunity project leaders and Killeen Councilmen Michael Boyd and Rick Williams.
“We need more access roads, or another way out,” local resident Veronica Bilemy said to vocal approval. “I mean, it could take up to 20 minutes for an ambulance to get through here.”
Indeed, the singular access point for the residents of Alamocitos Creek Drive, near Bunny Trail in southwest Killeen, was a major issue for the residents.
“I love the area because it’s quiet, but people come tearing through at 30, 40 mph just trying to get to work, and I worry about my kid,” said Colton Hive, another local resident.
Looking down Alamocitos, one could see motorists zip at 30 mph, weaving through the street of parked cars as they accessed Bushy Creek Road from Bunny Trail.
Engineers from Verdunity explained different options for street design that has led to some of the issues residents of Alamocitos are facing, but they ultimately agreed.
“I agree, 30 mph is ludicrous,” Kevin Shepherd, Verdunity consultant said. “However, there’s a tradeoff. If we narrow the streets, then people might drive slower, but then you have less space to park your car. You have to force people to drive slower. But if people can drive 30, 40, 50 miles an hour, then they will. And that’s due to a lack of proper planning.”
Road issues
The second most important issue raised was the state of Bunny Trail and other nearby roads.
“I drive that road four times every day, and I just know that my tires are taking the hit every time.” Hive said.
Bunny Trail is one of many roads in Killeen that was deformed by the February freeze, a nearly weeklong cold snap that dropped Killeen to near zero degrees and knocked out the state’s power infrastructure.
“What happens with the weather that we had, is that the road contracts with the freeze, then expands when it thaws, and does that over and over again,” Shepherd said. “But what makes it so hard to plan for is that we’ve never had seen that weather in this region, and we just might never see it again.”
Residents, however, pointed out that roads near Temple were largely unaffected by the freeze.
Poorly maintained roads lead to higher vehicle maintenance fees, slower transit time, and lower travel incentive. Rough roads disincentivize residents to travel to businesses, and can even cause accidents.
“What we need are better roads, and more access roads,” local resident Ed Finan said.
“There just aren’t any youth programs in this area,” one resident said.
Stuck between Haynes Elementary school and Roy J. Smith Middle School, there are few, if any, places for the younger crowd to meet and hang out.
“Part of the problem is that there just aren’t any parks in this area,” Verdunity consultant AJ Fawver said. “I mean, I look down the street and I don’t see a single tree, let alone a park or hangout space in the area.”
And it’s true. There are a handful of trees on Alamocitos Creek Road, and none of them are on the sidewalk.
“It seems like it wouldn’t be such an issue, but it is. Especially in Texas, trees drop the temperature about 15 degrees,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd continued to explain that, as with everything, there is a trade-off.
According to Shepherd, there is a higher maintenance cost associated with sidewalk shading trees, and the city is no longer able to route utilities under the sidewalk as they prefer. Instead, many neighborhoods have opted for “cookie-cutter” designs that push trees back to the house, leaving the sidewalk to be roasted during the summer, Shepherd explained.
“Look, there are a lot of little things that just aren’t on the council’s radar,” Louie Minor, a Verdunity consultant, explained. “And that’s why we’re doing these walkshops, so we can hear directly from you and try to get what you want out of this comprehensive plan.”
Overbuilding
Speaking directly to the media, Minor explained that the hardest parts of this plan include budgeting and getting participation from the community.
“It seems like every day we get more people that show up, which is good,” Minor said. “But fitting what everyone wants into the budget is going to be difficult. We have to make sure that the city isn’t overbuilding.”
Overbuilding refers to the principle of rapid expansion wherein residential areas see rapid growth while businesses, roads, and the rest of the city is left behind.
“You’re basically moving people from one side of Killeen to the other, and what do you think is gonna happen? Grocery stores follow people, so how are you going to continue to serve the older communities?” local resident Jack Ralston said.
“The city takes care of newcomers; once you’re here, they don’t care,” he said.
Speaking to that point, Councilman Boyd addressed the crowd.
“Look, we’ve had comprehensive plans before, and they’ve sat on a shelf. That’s why we’re here. We need to pick up where we are and move forward,” he said.
Councilman Williams said he wants the partnership with Verdunity to open up a dialogue and help create “a more livable city.”
“Really this confirms what we know, but hearing it straight from the people living here helps a lot,” Williams said.
North Killeen
Wednesday marked the third and final day of the walkshops, where consultants and city officials canvassed areas and asked residents for their input on how to make neighborhoods and other public spaces better in Killeen.
The first walk of the day Wednesday stepped off next to the old Fairway Middle School building near Whitlow and Williamson Drive at 8 a.m. with Shepherd leading the way.
Some city officials also joined the walk, including Executive Director of Development Services Tony McIlwain, Chairwoman of the Senior Advisory Board Patsy Bracey, Planning Boards and Commission Member Ramon Alvarez and officials from code enforcement. Two residents of Killeen attended the walk.
VACANT SPACE
Wednesday’s walk focused on a neighborhood in north Killeen, which Bracey noted as the oldest part of the city, just about seven blocks from downtown. It’s adorned with old single-family homes, two schools and a few apartment complexes. There were also some abandoned structures, including Fairway Middle School, which has sat vacant since 2009. A fire also broke out in the gymnasium of the building last year. A cause has never been determined.
Like downtown, Shepherd recognized the area as being in need of a serious face-lift. But the big question was, how can they get residents to invest in doing it? How can the city use some of the vacant space?
“Overall, when you look at the city of Killeen, there’s so much growth to the south and people are kind of forgetting about this area,” Shepherd said Wednesday. “But the long-term stability, fiscal health resiliency of a community, you can’t let this go. The city still has to serve it. And there are so many opportunities for redevelopment and revitalization.”
McIlwain shared his vision for the old Fairway lot as residents and city officials continued their walk down Williamson Drive. He said he can see the plot being used for a mixed-use small-scale development, or new housing stock to give the area what McIlwain called “a shot in the arm.”
“We would encourage any number of options. It’s in everybody’s best interest to have something useful done. You can tell even the school is older, but it’s very well built,” McIlwain said.
Currently, the old middle school is owned by the Killeen Independent School District. The city would have to acquire the property from KISD before any consideration can begin. The school district has listed the building for sale.
The walk continued up down Dean Drive past West Ward Elementary, before continuing up Garth Drive. That’s where McIlwain pointed out a fenced off area belonging to Fort Hood.
McIlwain said the now empty green space behind the fence was once on-post housing. The gate had been closed in response to a rise in domestic terrorism, according to McIlwain. But, when that gate closed, a lot of life from the North Killeen neighborhood went with it.
“That’s actually why the neighborhood went down when they closed the gates. The blood was flowing through the veins of the neighborhood when they closed the gate. So now what we have is closed all up to the north,” McIlwain said.
Mcilwain had a vision for that space, too. He said he’d love to have conversations with Fort Hood about using the area for parks space for civilians and those with on post access, but the process is lengthy.
“I would just like the access for the property for park purposes. That’s when it becomes difficult. You have to get an ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ and that’s a process.”
So far, McIlwain said he hasn’t heard of any plans from Fort Hood to use the space.
COMMUNITY INVESTMENT
Shepherd went around the group, asking participants what they loved about Killeen, and what they wanted to see change. Most of the answers centered around the revitalization of downtown.
“I’ve been here for about five years. I just love the city. I’d like to see downtown done. I’m really excited about that,” one resident said.
“I’ve been living in Killeen for a year. It’s not too big, not too small. I like the size. One thing I would like to see change, I would like to see downtown prosper a little bit more,” a participating resident said. “I know surrounding cities have growing downtown areas where there’s more things to do, more places to eat. Especially for people my age. There’s not many things for us Millenials to do.”
A huge part of the city’s comprehensive plan focuses on rebuilding downtown. The first walkshop on Monday took place in downtown Killeen, and was attended by a large number of business owners within the hub.
Currently, 70% of the buildings in Killeen’s downtown sit empty. Shepherd spoke of the downtown as if it were a heart that could pump blood back into surrounding areas, and eventually, the entire body of Killeen.
“I think as downtown starts to come back, this neighborhood, or what we see in other places at least, is when the downtown starts to come back, then the neighborhoods around them become interesting again. Then you get that tension of protecting and preserving the people that are here with people that want to come in and how you navigate that,” Shepherd said.
That spark is what Shepherd believes is needed to motivate residents to invest of the community, and start by making it better themselves. But it has to be done in bits in pieces.
“We have to take care of little things, and that’s what these conversations can help us do,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd then asked residents what can the community do to make incremental changes to make the area better? One resident suggested adding color.
“Definitely more color. Looking at it right now. It’s very depressing, dull gray. I feel like maybe it reflects the area a bit where you can tell the people are very upset because of the way things are. We could try to bring more color to help out with the mental psychology aspect,” the resident said.
According the Shepherd, Memphis, Tennessee, had done something similar. They had painted intersections and put bike lanes on the streets. Mcilwain said painting the streets, or adding murals, shouldn’t be an issue and that there wasn’t a material impact.
He said the area has teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to get some of the houses spruced up and painted on the inside, as well as having their lawns taken care of. McIlwain said that engagement is still ongoing.
A representative from code enforcement said the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas also helps disabled vets in the neighborhood upkeep their properties. The group had recently helped a veteran, who had undergone surgery, paint his house and mow his lawn.
For as much effort and responsibility that goes to the residents to improve their neighborhoods, Shepherd said the city has to also be willing to invest in making its public spaces look nice as well, or people will not be as up to the task. But also, the old neighborhood is home to a more transient community, with it being smack dab next to Fort Hood.
One resident who has lived on Walton Walker Drive for the last 50 years identified two types of people in the neighborhood — investors and homeowners.
“Well, I’ve been here since ’70 right here. I’ve seen it go up and down. The main thing is all of these old houses, and when I moved in was all military, retired military. It was good,” the resident said. “We had children and they all graduated and did everything. Then, it started dying off.”
Shepherd asked the man if he thinks those who live in the neighborhood would work on improving it along with their homes if the city were to initiate some kind of neighborhood improvement program.
The resident, a Vietnam veteran who has lived in his home since 1970, said yes, but only some.
“The owners, if they own the property, yes. The investors come from everywhere Houston to Austin. They buy these properties and don’t take good care of them,” he said.
McIlwain said the city has been having discussions about establishing a rental inspection program where people would have to register their rental properties. He said they would start off with inspecting apartment complexes due to them being in the worst shape.
As for single-family homes, McIlwain said beginning on the outside is where they would start.
Shepherd said that’s where community investment begins, on the outside.
“That’s where the biggest impact can happen, outside,” Shepherd said. “We want to respect this gentleman (veteran). All the houses should look respectable on the outside.”
