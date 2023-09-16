COPPERAS COVE — A cool breeze and overcast skies Saturday morning provided a nice environment for several runners competing in the Gallop or Trot 5K at Copperas Cove City Park.
“We actually did have about 10 or 12 last-minute registrations, which is actually a little bit more than normal, and we had about four people register on-site this morning,” said Beth Galick, president of the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the 5K. “And I think it was definitely the weather playing a part in that.”
Harker Heights runner Wayne Strebe came in first overall — as he did during the Summer Run to Fun 5K at South Park in Copperas Cove — and said the weather Saturday was much better than the weather during the summer run when an oppressive sun beat down on the runners.
Despite the cooler weather, members of Smoothie King, which recently opened a store in Copperas Cove, used pom-poms and clappers to cheer the runners before offering them a water.
“(We want to) support the community,” said Shannon Aquino, area manager for Smoothie King. “We just got here, and we want to make a good impression on everybody. So far, so good. We’ve been through most of the events that the Chamber provided for us.”
Having Chamber members like Smoothie King participate and appear at the 5Ks is a positive sign for Galick.
“That is actually one of our goals — to create more of a community feeling in the Chamber, not just with citizens but the business community,” Galick said. “So it’s really awesome to see Smoothie King out here; they promote healthy living, so obviously, a 5K is perfect for them.”
A number of Killeen residents completed the Gallop or Trot 5K, including Shea Redmond and Thea Barragan.
Redmond, a Fort Cavazos soldier, ran the whole race while pushing his 3 ½ -year-old son in a jogging stroller. The 38-year-old father said he has been practicing running while pushing the stroller for a few months, but the connection with his son is what he values most.
“To have that bonding experience — he’s not running, but we’re talking throughout,” Redmond said. “And it’s really important to me because I recently just got back from deployment a couple of months ago, so I missed nine months with him.
“And right now, my goal is to spend as much time with him as possible.”
Redmond said the idea of bringing his son with him on the 5K came about recently.
“This is the first 5K I’ve run with him,” he said. “Before, I’ve done quite a few of them all by myself. But I figured what the heck, why not give it a shot.”
Redmond finished shortly after the 22-minute mark.
Finishing first among females, Barragan said she was still on a “runner’s high” as she caught her breath.
The Gallop or Trot 5K is part of the Cen-Tex Race Series, which awards points based on a runner’s finish.
“I like to go to the banquet at the end of the year that they have based on points,” she said. “And, then, I also do like half marathons, so it helps train for it.”
Barragan finished with a time of around 20 minutes, 26 seconds.
