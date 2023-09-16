COPPERAS COVE — A cool breeze and overcast skies Saturday morning provided a nice environment for several runners competing in the Gallop or Trot 5K at Copperas Cove City Park.

“We actually did have about 10 or 12 last-minute registrations, which is actually a little bit more than normal, and we had about four people register on-site this morning,” said Beth Galick, president of the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the 5K. “And I think it was definitely the weather playing a part in that.”

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.