Gun show 2

Many handguns were on display at the booth for the Mountain Creek Range in Killeen during the Real Texas Gun Show in Harker Heights last month.

 Hunter King | Herald

A state instructor is offering concealed handgun training classes this month in the Killeen area.

Gary Honaker is offering the classes for men and women on March 6, 13, 20 and 27. The location varies.

Anyone interested in the course must contact Honaker at 254-699-1306 or 254-368-0780.

The course consists of a range portion in the afternoon.

Participants must be over 21, with the exception of military personnel, who may be over the age of 17.

Staff Report

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.