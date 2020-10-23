A state instructor is offering a concealed handgun training class for the next six Saturdays.
Gary Honaker is offering the class, which begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 24), Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28. The location varies.
Anyone interested in the course must contact Honaker at 254-699-1306 or 254-368-0780.
The course consists of a range portion in the afternoon.
Participants must be over 21, with the exception of military personnel, who may be over the age of 17.
