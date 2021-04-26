A state instructor is offering a concealed handgun training class for the next five Saturdays.
Gary Honaker is offering the one-day class, which goes from 7:30 a.m. to noon with a range portion to follow on Saturday (May 1), as well as May 8, 15, 22 and 29. The location varies.
Call 254-699-1306 for an application and the classroom location.
To sign up for the course or more information, call Honaker can also be reached at 254-368-0780.
All participants must fire 50 rounds of ammunition and qualify to complete the course.
Participants must be over 21, with the exception of military personnel, who may be over the age of 17.
