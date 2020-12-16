A state instructor is offering a concealed handgun training class in January in Killeen.
Gary Honaker is offering the class, which begins at 7:30 a.m. for men and women on various dates. The dates for the women’s class are Jan. 2 or 16, while the men’s classes are either Jan. 9 or 23. A combined class will be offered Jan. 30. The location varies.
Anyone interested in the course must contact Honaker at 254-699-1306 or 254-368-0780 for information, classroom location and registration.
The course costs $85 and is approximately five hours long with a range portion to follow.
Participants must be over 21, with the exception of military personnel, who may be 17 or older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.