A new building was delivered by crane in two large pieces Tuesday to Conder Park in Killeen, as work crews prepared to receive them on the ground.
The new bathroom facility comes from $4.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal funding the city dedicated to improving Killeen parks.
In February, the City Council approved over $203,800 to install new restrooms at Conder Park. The pre-cast restrooms are vandal resistant, compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and have auto-locking doors and a water fountain, according to the city’s website.
The website states officials ask park visitors to use caution near the Conder Park sports fields as staff is prepping the site for the new restrooms. This includes installing plumbing and electric lines.
The new restrooms are part of a larger list of projects slated for Conder Park that include:
Parking lot asphalt, overlay and striping
Multi-purpose field created
New walking trail and expansion
Resurface basketball court
