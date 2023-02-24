The Killeen Parks and Recreation will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new and improved Conder Skate Park at noon on March 4.
The Killeen Parks and Recreation will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new and improved Conder Skate Park at noon on March 4.
The public is invited to attend.
Future improvement plans for the park include new drinking fountains, benches, fencing, field lights, new restrooms and more. The Killeen City Council voted on the $295,000 renovation plan for the skate park in June 2022.
The park is located at 810 Conder Street.
