COPPERAS COVE — Community members came out to meet with Copperas Cove police officers and deputies from Coryell and Lampasas counties during “Cone with a Cop” on Saturday hosted by the Waffle Cone of Copperas Cove.
Many families came to meet the police as well as enjoy a bouncy house, and kids had the opportunity to sit in the police car and turn on the sirens.
Free ice cream cones were given to kids 12 years and younger.
“It was a great turnout, and it is the third time we have done Cone with a Cop,” said John Hayes, owner of the Waffle Cone.
