Several area families were upset Sunday when they decided to take the gang to the water park in town, complete with a home style picnic meal and refreshments, but were not allowed to bring them inside.
There seems to be some confusion about the new rules at the Family Aquatic Center about bringing in coolers and their contents.
“I’ve always brought in snacks and drinks for my kids,” said Julie Compton. “Today, they stopped us and said the only thing we can bring in the cooler is ice and water.”
After checking the City’s website for rules about coolers, on the main page under the heading “Pool Rules” it clearly states: No outside food or drinks, with the exception of a cooler fee. Baby formula is allowed.
The FAC has a concession stand at the facility. If you choose to pack a lunch to eat outside of the facility, you will be allowed re-entry.
That would appear to make things clear; however, in the section from the same webpage, under Frequently Asked Questions it states: Patrons may bring their own cooler into the park for a cooler fee of $10. The cooler may contain food and drinks (except for glass and alcohol) and may not exceed thirty (30) quarts, or 19.5 x 14.25 inches. The cooler must close evenly.
Another notice the city provided was a paper attached to the signs in front of the admission table at the park which states: Sorry for the inconvenience. Cooler Fees: There is a $10 fee. No food or drink with the exception of water is allowed into the park. Water coolers are being charged the cooler fee.
“I went online to check the rules about coolers,” Missy Thompson said. “It said you could bring food and drinks but no alcohol.” Thompson and her husband said they would have liked to know about the policy before packing their cooler for Sunday’s outing.
The Herald has asked the City of Killeen for clarification on the policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.