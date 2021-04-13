Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, has announced he is running for re-election in 2022.
Carter represents the 31st District of Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The district represents most of Killeen, Bell County and a part of Fort Hood, along with all of Harker Heights and Nolanville.
“One of the greatest honors of my life has been representing the people of the 31st Congressional District. We’ve accomplished big things together, like ensuring veterans have access to live organ transplants at the VA, securing over $2 billion for Ft. Hood, providing law enforcement with access to active shooter training, and bringing criminals to justice by investing in cold case DNA evidence testing,” Carter said in a news release.
Carter said he made the decision to seek re-election after a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border.
