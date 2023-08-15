Congressman August Pfluger, R-San Angelo visited the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area Tuesday to meet with constituents and discuss issues the local residents face.
Pfluger is a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, co-founding the MACH 1 caucus and the Texas Ag Task Force.
Pfluger hosted a town hall at his congressional office Tuesday afternoon in the Pratt Learning and Leadership Center, 505 E. Jasper Drive.
Around 70 people were in attendance, including many Bell County officials and Killeen ISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey.
Before taking questions from the crowd, Pfluger took the time to recognize a local student and teacher who were in attendance.
Anastasia Camden was one of many students from the KISD Career Center who attended the Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) National Competition in June.
Camden placed fourth in public speaking at the TAFE National competition. Pfluger also recognized a KISD teacher and TAFE Advisor Tina Tamplen for her hard work and dedication to KISD students.
Pfluger then took questions from multiple constituents and discussed a variety of topics with them.
Some talked about the cost of living and their frustrations with government spending, the struggles of obtaining accurate and effective care through the Veterans Affairs offices, and even the harassment and bullying of youth in the KISD school system going unresolved.
In a meeting with the Herald before the town hall on Tuesday, Pfluger talked about some of the recent benefits he was able to obtain for Fort Cavazos.
“Bell County has a strong military community and it is very important to me personally to ensure that Fort Cavazos has everything it needs,” Pfluger said.
As a veteran himself, Pfluger said it was important to him to support the military community.
“We got almost 20 million (dollars) for dorm renovations … and there is another almost 20 mil that will go towards instructional facilities the electrical grid and backup systems and making sure the fort will be service by reliable energy.”
He also explained that he worked to get uniform personnel a 5.2% pay raise.
“When you think about E-1, E-2, E-3 many of them are living at or below the poverty line. Its unconscionable,” he said. “We have upped their basic pay from about $21,000 to $31,000.”
Pfluger also said the Killeen office is one of his busiest congressional offices.
“I am very proud to have this office. It is all about getting our constituents the services they need or that the government has promised them.”
Pfluger represents 20 counties in Texas’ 11th District, including a portion of Bell County and has six congressional offices.
(1) comment
Madeline, also covered was the issue of chronic perjury to congress by
Dept of Homeland security and the FBI. Also, our open border with no action to fix it. Why did you omit that Madeline? Do you condone perjury to congress and our wide open border? Another example of fake news from the left wing KDH
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.