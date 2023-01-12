U.S. Congressman August Pfluger, who represents Killeen, Lampasas and parts of West Texas, will hold a town hall in Lampasas on Thursday. The town hall is scheduled from 1-2 p.m. at the cafeteria of the old middle school, 103 N. Western Ave. The town hall is open to the public.
Pfluger represents the 11th District of Texas and is an officer in the Air Force Reserve.
