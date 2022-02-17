U.S. Congressman August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, the man expected to represent Killeen and parts of Harker Heights beginning next January, told the nearly 40 people in attendance at a town hall in Killeen on Thursday that U.S. House District 11 is the "best" in the country and impacts national security in a variety of ways. Killeen will be part of that district in January 2023.
“We’re doing things that affect the world,” Pfluger said Thursday at a town hall at the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance in Killeen. “And I don’t say that lightly because I just look at the energy and agriculture and the military.”
Representing District 11, the 44-year-old Pfluger represents a vast array of industries in Texas across the district that currently stretches to nearby counties, including San Saba County, and as far as the New Mexico border in Andrews County. Thursday’s event was Pfluger’s first town hall in Killeen.
After redistricting, the new district will include all of Killeen and parts of Harker Heights along with all of Lampasas County. He has nine other counties drop off.
Fielding questions from the audience, Pfluger gave his stance on energy security and border security, two of what he said are his top priorities.
Speaking on energy security, Pfluger referenced 10 executive orders from President Joe Biden at the beginning of his presidency.
“They were aimed at crippling and killing and assaulting that industry,” Pfluger said. “And so what we have had to do — and I’ve been a part of this — ... we’ve had to go to (West Virginia Sen. Joe) Manchin and to some other people to say, ‘What if this happens? Here are the consequences to our country. We will literally cripple our economy.’”
In terms of border security, Pfluger said if the Republican Party regains control in the House and subsequently regains subpoena power, number one on his list to subpoena would be Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Pfluger also said he has gone out publicly to ask Myorkas to resign.
“I have asked him directly at least three times what his definition of security is, and he has told me at least three times that the border is secure. I’m sorry, it’s not. I’ve been down there multiple times,” Pfluger said.
The congressman also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told he and other members of Congress on an official visit to Ukraine something that stuck with him.
“President Zelenskyy said, ‘Border security matters. Our borders matter. We will fight for our borders,’” Pfluger said. “Well, I wish you could convince President Biden of that because, you know, I don’t know that he believes that.”
Reactions
Three of the dozens in attendance at the town hall said they were pleased with what they heard the congressman say.
Killeen resident Don Baker spoke with Pfluger before the town hall with an important issue about gun rights and questioned the congressman on his voting record on a recent piece of legislation — the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the House on Sept. 23, 2021.
Part of the original NDAA were red flag confiscation laws, which would have allowed police to confiscate guns from veterans who were accused of domestic violence, according to military.com.
“That was removed, and he said it was always intended to be removed,” Baker said. “... He had a plausible explanation, and the bill would not have passed without that.”
Baker said that even though Pfluger is unopposed in the primary on March 1 and the general election on Nov. 8, Pfluger earned his vote with his response.
Another person present to hear the congressman was Harker Heights resident Charles Brashear, a retired soldier from the Army.
“Well, (with) his knowledge within national defense and everything, it is clear that we need someone as such in office at this time,” Brashear said. “And it’s good to have someone within those committees tied to Fort Hood.”
Pfluger, a colonel in the Air Force Reserve, serves on the House Foreign Affairs and Homeland Security committees and is the ranking member of the Subcommittee of Intelligence and Counterterrorism.
Pfluger is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and has flown F-15 and an F-22 fighter jets.
Finally, Killeen resident Bob Weber said Pfluger has his support. He also noted that he feels as though Pfluger is a humble individual.
“I think he’s leaning in the right direction on which way we should go as far as the local community is concerned and a little bit above that,” Weber said.
Weber added that he was pleased to hear Pfluger’s comments about border security because what concerns him most is the amount of drugs — specifically fentanyl — that he said have come across the border with Mexico.
Pfluger said once he officially becomes the representative for the area, he and his team will look at the possibility of opening a district office in Killeen.
The new district becomes official in January 2023.
