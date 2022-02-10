In what will be his first official visit to Killeen, U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, will conduct a town hall for residents to have a question and answer session with him on Thursday.
Pfluger is a freshman congressman seeking his second term in U.S. District 11, which now encompasses Killeen and parts of Harker Heights. He has no opponents in the primary or the general election.
The town hall is scheduled to go from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, 2916 Illinois Ave. in Killeen.
Pfluger is expected to talk about his accomplishments in Congress for his first term and brief people on his background. He is then expected to take questions from those in attendance.
This town hall was originally scheduled for Feb. 5 but was canceled out of an abundance of caution due to uncertainty with Winter Storm Landon.
