Congressman August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, would like to hear from the Killeen community during a town hall meeting Tuesday.
The congressman has set a number of public meetings throughout his territory to listen to citizens on issues they are most concerned about.
Brilliant timing. Same night and tine as Killeen City Council meeting during budget agenda. I suppose Tuesdays at 5 pm are the ONLY time people can engage ANY government in this town. Already bad enough that School Board meets same nifht and time as Council. Any wonder why after EIGHT days of voting we can barely scratch out 2000 voters of a pool of about 66,000 registered?
