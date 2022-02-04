U.S. Rep. August Pfluger’s team will work on rescheduling a town hall in Killeen that had originally been scheduled for Saturday at the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance.
“We were asked to reschedule due to road conditions and the freeze that is going to happen tonight,” said Dylan Sanders, one of the members of the San Angelo congressman’s team.
Sanders said the congressman will be back “in the coming weeks.”
When Pfluger does come, it will be his first official visit to Killeen. He represents U.S. House District 11 that, due to redistricting, will officially encompass Killeen and parts of Harker Heights after the next Legislative Session begins in January 2023.
