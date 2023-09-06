COPPERAS COVE — Students at Priority Charter School Copperas Cove, formerly known as Cove Charter Academy, had the opportunity to learn from a U.S. congressman on Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, visited the school after lunchtime Wednesday for an early celebration of Constitution Day, which is Sept. 17.
Students ranging from fifth- to 12th-grade gathered in the school chapel to see Carter present copies of the U.S. Constitution and a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capital building.
There were over a hundred kids, school officials, government officials and media present. Carter began by presenting a certificate and flag to the school. Principal Tracy Patterson got the opportunity to hold the flag along with a history teacher for the school.
Carter explained not only the Constitution to the room, but also how he got into politics and how he became a congressman.
“When I got sworn in I swore that I would preserve, protect and represent the Constitution of the United States of America,” Carter said.
The presentation ended around 2 p.m. with a Q&A from Carter. He took questions from students and staff.
The Priority Charter School of Copperas Cove is planning to hosts more events this month to honor Constitution Day including the school receiving a letter from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and his chief of staff on Sept. 18.
The school staff and students were very grateful for Carter for attending the event.
“I think it’s a privilege for our school that he is here today,“ said Superintendant Scott Moger. “It is fantastic that he spoke to the students.”
Carter’s office said he has been busy lately.
“Congressman Carter is out in the community conducting mobile office hours, touring local businesses, visiting schools, meeting with constituents and attending community events daily during district work periods,” wrote Emily Taylor, Carter’s communications director, in an email to KDH.
