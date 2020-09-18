FORT HOOD — The recent deaths of soldiers at Fort Hood have caught the attention of members of Congress, specifically the Committee on Armed Services’ Subcommittee on Military Personnel and the Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on National Security.
Members of the committees met with Fort Hood leaders Friday to see what could be done to address what they called a “systemic problem” on Fort Hood.
Six congressmen and congresswomen addressed members of the media outside of Fort Hood Friday to speak about what they had seen and discussed in their trip to the base.
Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., said that Fort Hood leadership must address the problems systemically.
“We will do it through looking at how criminal investigations are done, how mental health and physical health services are provided (and) how we provide security and accountability,” she said.
Clark said addressing the problems systemically starts at the top and gets to every single soldier so they feel secure at Fort Hood.
Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, said the delegation heard from several soldiers and their family members, and they expressed deep concerns for living at Fort Hood and some lived in fear.
On Sept. 2, Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV assumed duties as deputy commanding general for operations of III Corps and acting senior commander of Fort Hood.
Some members of the delegation expressed confidence in Richardson after speaking with him, including Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.
“I was encouraged by what I heard from (Maj.) Gen. Richardson and (Command) Sgt. Maj. (Cliff) Burgoyne, because they did demonstrate the first step to leadership for me,” Crow said. “And that first step to leadership is acknowledgement of a problem and the commitment to solve it.”
In a Fort Hood news release issued after the press conference, Richardson made a statement.
“We will work collectively with our communities, Fort Hood units, U.S. Army Forces Command, the Department of the Army and our elected officials to address these complex and challenging issues,” he said.
Speier said the most convincing thing she heard from Richardson is when he said he would get out of the III Corps headquarters.
“Unless he and his leadership is out and talking with the soldiers and their families, they will not have a pulse on what needs to happen here in terms of systemic change,” Speier said.
Members of the delegation will remain in the Killeen area at least through Saturday visiting other locations of soldier deaths.
In addition to Clark, Crow and Speier, members who spoke Friday were Rep. Gilbert Cisneros, D-Calif.; Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas; and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.