In his first briefing as president and CEO of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, Scott Connell told City Council members during a workshop on Tuesday that officials are “most excited” about plans by USAMM to build a plant.

“We sold six acres to USAMM for their plan (for) new construction of a new operational building,” he said. “It will allow them to build something new that they’ll own. They currently have 100 people. It is always great when we have local companies (whose) growth gets them to the point they buy their own facilities.”

