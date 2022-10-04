In his first briefing as president and CEO of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, Scott Connell told City Council members during a workshop on Tuesday that officials are “most excited” about plans by USAMM to build a plant.
“We sold six acres to USAMM for their plan (for) new construction of a new operational building,” he said. “It will allow them to build something new that they’ll own. They currently have 100 people. It is always great when we have local companies (whose) growth gets them to the point they buy their own facilities.”
Operating a 10,000-square-foot plant, the military uniform accessory manufacturer has two years to build a 25,000-square-foot facility at the property.
“The jobs we create often provide a necessary income for military families,” USAMM CEO Jared Zabaldo said in a September news release. “We go out of our way to hire military personnel whenever possible. They intuitively understand the importance of the work we do. There is a pride and attention to detail in their work that is unparalleled.”
Keith Sledd, executive director of Heart of Texas Defense Alliance of Killeen, agreed.
“It’s rewarding to see a military veteran like Mr. Zabaldo achieve personal success and simultaneously share that success with a military-affiliated community.”
USAMM employs 100. The expansion “will create more jobs for military families,” according to the Killeen EDC presentation. The company opened its warehouse here in summer 2021.
USAMM starting pay ranges from $12 an hour to salaried positions starting at $35,000. The Killeen Business Park was among several sites considered by the company, but USAMM officials chose to remain in Killeen for its available land and dedicated workforce, according to the release.
“I am glad that we were able to provide the necessary land,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said in the release. “The company has an impressive commitment to their employees, and I am glad that USAMM will remain in Killeen for the foreseeable future.”
According to its website, USAMM provides official military medals, ribbons, uniforms, tailoring and gear for all branches of the military.
“I am truly grateful to sit on the board that hired you,” Nash-King said. “I am grateful that you are part of our team. Thank you all for what you’re doing.”
Other highlights in Connell’s presentation included signing a contract with a semiconductor manufacturing supplier to acquire a site at the Killeen Business Park. The expansion project includes just over seven acres, and employees’ average annual salary is $44,400.
Killeen EDC also signed a contract with a semiconductor manufacturing supplier for 30.3 acres at Killeen Business Park. For those employees, the average annual salary is $50,000.
“I heard a lot of good things about you,” Councilman Michael Boyd said in addressing Connell. “I’m glad to have you here. I appreciate your initiative that you guys are working on with the foreign trade zone. I trust you guys are going to be very successful.”
In the third quarter, Killeen EDC officials attended Retail Live on Sept 1, authorized support of Foreign Trade Zone designations for two industrial companies, provided office and IT equipment to Cole Engineering for offices at Killeen Business Park, worked with the owner of the downtown H-E-B building for new uses of the property and met with U.S. Congressman August Pfluger “to discuss the local economy and chamber activities.”
Foreign trade zones “promote the international competitiveness of U.S.-based businesses because zone activities primarily involve domestic operations combining foreign inputs with significant domestic inputs,” according to the Texas governor’s website. “Zones also facilitate and expedite international trade, retain and create jobs, and encourage investment, manufacturing, and logistics within the United States. Businesses operating in FTZs can reduce duty and tax costs, as well as streamline their production and processes.”
Councilwomen Nina Cobb and Jessica Gonzalez are new to the KEDC board.
“I look forward to working with you and representing this council,” Cobb said. “We can only soar.”
Gonzalez shared a similar sentiment.
“There’s a lot of great things that are in progress here,” she said. “We’re making ... little ripples. Public-private partnerships are very important as we start to build. We have the opportunities. We have the workforce. We also have a lot of growth potential.”
Councilman Jose Segarra called USMM a “great company.”
“We’ve always (said) it’s good to try to bring in other companies ... but I think, more importantly, is trying to grow companies within. I think a lot of our focus should always be on trying to help the companies that are already here.”
According to Connell, other businesses in Killeen, including MGC Pure Chemicals America, is “in compliance” with an average annual salary of $69,564 and 33 jobs; Z Modular is grading 20 acres at the Killeen Business Park and “production is “back to normal;” and Skydive Killeen will offer skydiving and classes at Skylark Field.
Also, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, Killeen EDC has documented $3 million in capital investments and the retention of 100 jobs. Also, the value of projects in the Killeen EDC pipeline is $90 million in capital investments and 37 jobs.
Connell has been president and CEO of Killeen EDC since Sept. 1. Before that, he was vice president of the Temple Economic Development Corporation for 3½ years. Connell has been in economic development for 36 years.
Chaparral Road widening
Also on Tuesday, Ed Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, recommended the council authorize a $1.48 million professional services agreement with Freese and Nichols of Austin for design of the $24 million Chaparral Road widening project.
The Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Organization, or KTMPO, will pay $17.2 million in construction costs. Bell County has agreed to pay $3 million, with Harker Heights contributing $224,487 and Killeen paying $3.5 million as part of an interlocal agreement.
However, it may not cost Killeen anything to participate in the reconstruction of Chaparral Road if the city is reimbursed up to $4.1 million as part of the planned development of Bell County Municipal Utility District No. 2.
The Herald reported in November 2019 that Danielle Singh, then-public works director, said that $4.1 million included in the city’s 2013 MUD No. 2 agreement is intended to offset Killeen’s cost to building a 3,750-home subdivision near the intersection of Chaparral and Featherline roads south of Killeen. But it comes with a caveat.
“In no case is the developer obligated to reimburse the city prior to construction of the 1,000th home in the development,” Singh said at the time. She is now Killeen’s assistant city manager.
As its own taxing entity, MUD No. 2 can levy property taxes on homes within its boundaries to pay for sewer and road infrastructure — capital costs that are initially paid through bond debt.
Expansion plans for the two-lane Chaparral Road, along Killeen’s southern border, have long been talked about with little action. In August, a new high school on the road opened, causing traffic jams during morning commutes. The project involves 13.28 miles but does not include a part of the road that Killeen ISD improved during the construction of Chaparral High School, which opened in mid-August to more than 2,000 students.
When the Chaparral widening is complete, Killeen will annex Bell County’s portion of the road into the city limits, according to the memorandum of understanding.
City officials would then be responsible for maintaining the county’s section of Chaparral Road, along with that of the city, including in front of the school.
Council members approved the initial memorandum of understanding on Oct. 29, 2019, with Bell County, Killeen ISD and Harker Heights.
Preliminary design work is expected to continue through January 2023, with final design set for February 2023 to August 2024. Construction may last for two to three years but is not expected to begin until at least 2025.
“The developer has to reimburse the city up to $4.1 million,” Revell said last week. “That brings the outlay to the city to a number that’s less than zero.”
And that figure is $549,065 under cost to the city.
“The city is still obligated to construct its portion of the road, according to MUD No. 2 agreement,” Revell said. “The staff recommendation is to approve the interlocal agreement.”
Texas Department of Public Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said, “This project has been submitted to receive federal money in the FY 2023-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP). This submission will need approval from the (Federal Highway Administration). Once approved, the project will be included in the FY23-26 STIP. TxDOT will work with its partners to identify a project start date that will serve and prioritize community needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.