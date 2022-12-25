Chamber

Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce employees are still working remotely following a fire earlier this month that damaged the chamber’s building in downtown Killeen. The backside of the building was damaged.

Employees with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce continue to work remotely as contractors and others plan repairs to the historic train depot following a fire which damaged the building on Dec. 6.

Renovations have begun, but according to Chamber Director Scott Connell, the timing of completion depends on a lot of factors. Connell is pleased to say that it’s ‘business as usual’ for the Chamber as they continue to plan and carry out regular duties as ambassadors for this city.

