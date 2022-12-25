Employees with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce continue to work remotely as contractors and others plan repairs to the historic train depot following a fire which damaged the building on Dec. 6.
Renovations have begun, but according to Chamber Director Scott Connell, the timing of completion depends on a lot of factors. Connell is pleased to say that it’s ‘business as usual’ for the Chamber as they continue to plan and carry out regular duties as ambassadors for this city.
Just last Friday, chamber members were together at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a large apartment complex on the city’s southwest side. Last week there was another ribbon-cutting for a new local restaurant downtown.
“So, we are taking care of business,” Connell said Thursday. “Our employees and business owners expect nothing less.”
There was some discussion about leasing space in a building which faces the depot and is currently available. Connell said there are still things that would have to be worked out, but no firm plans are in place.
Connell says the Chamber is looking forward to 2023 and a new year full of new possibilities.
Jan. 11 will be the third annual Forge University Research Park and Innovation District Summit held at Texas A&M University. Jan. 26 is the Public Policy Council Luncheon with speaker Bob Templeton.
“Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is in the business of doing business,” Connell said.
