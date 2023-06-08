Information boards along Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove have alerted drivers that Constitution Drive will be closed on Monday. The closure will mark the beginning of the reconstruction of the heavily battered road.
The road has been deemed as “failed” since 2020 during a geotechnical survey, according to Public Works Director Scott Osburn.
