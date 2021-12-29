Construction is still underway for multiple projects next to the big Cefco on South Main Street in Nolanville.
The new businesses are expected to be finished in 2022.
One of the projects is a three-business strip center on the immediate western side of Cefco. That strip center will have a Subway, a Donut Palace and the regional office for Subway, which has stores throughout Bell County and beyond, according to Nolanvile Economics Development Manager Kerry Fillip in a previous interview.
The building now has a walls and insulation and appears to be nearing completion. Nolanville officials could not be reached for additional comment on Wednesday.
There is another construction project being built beside the new Subway strip center. The company doing that project — BA Emmons Homes — is building a strip of retail space for stores to rent.
Co-owner Michael Emmons said on Wednesday that they are about to start building the walls and supports. He expects construction to be finished in the next 90 days. He did not say which businesses may be moving into the location.
