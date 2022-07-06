Construction of a $24 million housing development in north Killeen for people 55 and over is expected to begin in January.
“It plays into what we are trying to do on our north side,” Councilman Jose Segarra said during a workshop on Tuesday. “it’s been undervalued for so long. I’m glad to see you guys are doing an amazing job.”
Madhouse Development of Austin plans to build the four-story, 108-unit property in the North Killeen Revitalization Program area, south of Atkinson Drive and west of North W.S. Young Drive.
“Thank you, guys, for doing this project,” Segarra said. “The way you manage your companies, the things you do in the community with seniors play into what we are trying to do” in that area.
The North Killeen Revitalization Program, according to the city’s website, promotes “the development and redevelopment of North Killeen and includes incentives and commercial/business structures’ rehabilitation, expansion and/or new construction.”
Michael Tamez of Madhouse did not return a message seeking comment. But on Tuesday, he said the property, Avanti Legacy Parkview, will include a Killeen Meals on Wheels kitchen. The apartment building will include such amenities as a fitness center, pool and business center. He also said that “an alternative route” for residents will be built on the back side of the property. Entrances and exits will be gated,
“Just looking at it, (it’s a) great idea,” Councilman Riakos Adams said.
Councilman Michael Boyd agreed.
“I just want to compliment this project,” he said. “It’s good to see more affordable housing for those 55 and older become available. And I see within the PUD standards you guys are engaging a third party to perform a noise-assessment study related to the railroad and roads. (That is) very responsible and proactive, so thank you for that.”
Meanwhile, construction of a 368-unit apartment complex in the 800 block of South W.S. Young Drive is scheduled to be complete in 2024. The complex is named “Station42,” paying homage to baseball player Jackie Robinson, whose number was 42, and was also stationed at Fort Hood prior to his Major League Baseball career. It also refers to the year Fort Hood was established, and the year Robinson was drafted, 1942, according to NRP, the company building the complex.
The property is set to feature a club room, “resort style pool,” fitness center, private garages and a dog park. The complex is just a block away from the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center.
Both developments are part of the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs tax credit program. Other such properties in Killeen include Village at Fox Creek, The Veranda at Twin Creek, Stone Ranch Apartment Homes, Killeen Ridge Point, Tremont Apartment Homes, Westwind Apartments, Hyde Estates, Villas at Robinett and Highview Place.
Tax credits are awarded to eligible participants to offset a portion of their federal tax liability for the production or preservation of affordable rental housing, according to the TDHCA website. The value associated with the tax credits allows residences in HTC developments to be leased to qualified households at below-market rate rents.
