Conder Skatepark

Construction of the Conder Skatepark is scheduled to be complete in March as part of improvements in the city's Parks Master Plan.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Construction of the Conder Skatepark is scheduled to be complete in March, according to a news release from Killeen officials.

It “began Jan. 9 and the framework is almost complete. The park also has had new overlay and striping of (the) parking lot. Plans for the park also include new drinking fountains, benches, fencing, field lights, new restrooms, new lights, a new multi-use field, new walking trail, resurfacing of the basketball courts and planting trees.”

