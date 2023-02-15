Construction of the Conder Skatepark is scheduled to be complete in March, according to a news release from Killeen officials.
It “began Jan. 9 and the framework is almost complete. The park also has had new overlay and striping of (the) parking lot. Plans for the park also include new drinking fountains, benches, fencing, field lights, new restrooms, new lights, a new multi-use field, new walking trail, resurfacing of the basketball courts and planting trees.”
The project is part of others in the city’s Parks Master Plan.
“A new playground was installed at Stewart Park in January, and a new multi-use field is in play,” according to the news release. “Future improvements include shaded seating areas, a splash pad and a new walking trail. The basketball court at Phyllis Park underwent some resurfacing and is open for play. Future improvements at the park include a loop walking trail.”
And at Heritage Oaks Park, the disc golf course received upgrades through concrete tee pads.
“These pads were the top-requested improvement on our Frisbee Golf Survey, as they greatly improve playability on the course,” according to the news release.
