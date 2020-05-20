Killeen Independent School District has officially started construction on Elementary School No. 36, with a permit for the school’s construction appearing in this week’s Killeen city permit report. The project is valued at $16.72 million and will be constructed by Bartlett Cocke General Contractors. The new school will be located at 5501 Azura Way.
Other Permits
The city issued a total of 225 permits last week, according to the weekly permit report.
Ten of the new permits issued were for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractor D.R. Horton will build four of the new houses; Carothers Builders will construct three of the new homes; and Casa Bonita, Stylecraft Builders and Saratoga Homes will each build one new house.
The new homes were given a valuation of $0 in accordance with Texas House Bill 852, which states that cities can no longer ask for or report project values for residential construction permits when determining permit values.
Per the bill, a city “may not require the disclosure of information related to the value of or cost of constructing or improving a residential dwelling as a condition of obtaining a building permit except as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.”
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 64 permits over the last week in Harker Heights worth a total of $1.11 million.
There were three permits issued for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractor D.R. Horton will build all three of the new residences. One house will be built on Dante Court, another will be built on Cortona Street and the third will be built on Torino Street.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $22.41 million so far this year.
Copperas Cove
Building officials in Copperas Cove issued 72 permits last week.
There were 12 permits issued for the construction of single-family residences. Contractor D.R. Horton will construct eight of the new houses, Allstar Homes will build three of the new houses and JLB Construction will construct the final new home.
The city is no longer reporting project valuations for construction permits, citing new rules put in place by Texas House Bill 852.
Nolanville
No permit report for the city was available by press time.
Belton
City permit officials issued two new permits last week, according to the weekly permit report.
The two permits were issued for the construction of new single-family residences. One home will be built by Eagle Homes on Damascus Drive and the second home will be built by Eagle Ridge Builders on Dunns Hollow Drive.
The city is no longer reporting project valuations for residential construction permits, citing new rules put in place by Texas House Bill 852.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.