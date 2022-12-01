Dongjin Semichem Texas

This rendering shows how South Korean company Dongjin Semichem plans to build its plant on 42 acres at the Killeen Business Park. Dongjin Semichem will manufacture blended products to support production of semiconductors at Samsung in Williamson County.

 City of Killeen

Construction of Dongjin Semichem Texas in Killeen is expected to begin “immediately” after City Council members in November unanimously approved an economic development agreement with the South Korea company.

“I am excited that we were able to reach an agreement with Dongjin Semichem Texas Inc.,” Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said in a news release from the Killeen Economic Development Corporation. “They are committed to Killeen, and their presence strengthens our community’s ability to aid Central Texas’ rapidly growing semiconductor industry.”

