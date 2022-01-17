As part of a lengthy discussion package slated for Tuesday’s City Council Workshop, the Killeen City Council will consider updates to its financial governance policy, several purchase requests and multiple “housekeeping” items.
Discussion for the city’s financial governance policy is slated for the end of the evening. The policy regulates the how the city’s budget is created and modified throughout the fiscal year.
Additionally, the City Council will conduct its annual evaluation of city auditor Matthew Grady. Grady has worked for Killeen since Dec. 2016, and won the Distinguished Knighton Award for best performance audit by the Association of Local Government Auditors in 2020.
Also on the docket is a discussion of traffic on and around Rosewood Drive. The item was placed on the agenda by Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, who has cited speeding and congested traffic as causes for concern.
Additionally, the City Council will appoint members of the public to the Committee for Crime Solutions. The Committee was meant to be formed at the previous City Council meeting, but appointments were cancelled due to an influx of new applications, council members said.
Consideration of an interlocal agreement with the city of Temple in order to approve an agreement to combat homelessness on a regional scale is also on the agenda.
As the city moves forward with a $24 million bond issue, the City Council is set to discuss the an ordinance authorizing the sale and issuance of combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation (COs) for street maintenance and improvement.
Finally, the city will consider updates to the city’s building and construction requirements regarding updated international building construction and fire prevention methods. These changes include stricter safety measures such as thicker poly vapor barrier requirements and limitations on commercial appliances used in residential buildings.
Elsy Orellana is also expected to speak during Citizens Petitions on the Street Maintenance Fee at the start of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.