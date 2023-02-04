Homelessness

Some of Killeen's homeless set up camp behind a restaurant in 2020. On Tuesday, Killeen City Council members are scheduled to discuss a mental-health strategic plan as part of the city's efforts to reduce homelessness.

 File | Herald

A San Antonio consultant has written a plan to help the Killeen City Council reduce homelessness in the city through services and programs that extend beyond housing options.

“Homelessness and mental health are a crisis of staggering proportions, growing worse every day in cities nationwide,” according to a city staff report. “The City of Killeen is no exception. There are numerous services and programs in Bell County, but agencies tend to operate individually rather than as a system of support to holistically address homelessness.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.