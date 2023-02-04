A San Antonio consultant has written a plan to help the Killeen City Council reduce homelessness in the city through services and programs that extend beyond housing options.
“Homelessness and mental health are a crisis of staggering proportions, growing worse every day in cities nationwide,” according to a city staff report. “The City of Killeen is no exception. There are numerous services and programs in Bell County, but agencies tend to operate individually rather than as a system of support to holistically address homelessness.”
For months, Robert Marbut of Marbut Consulting has conducted street-level and other research across Bell County, including in Killeen and Temple, to provide snapshots the homeless population in both cities.
“The cities of Killeen and Temple recognized that a comprehensive approach, including a series of short, medium, and long-term strategies is required to address homelessness,” the staff report shows. “City Council authorized the entry into an interlocal agreement to prepare a homelessness and mental health strategic plan. The plan was developed to reduce and address the duration and frequency of incidents of homelessness within our county.”
According to a preliminary study conducted through an interlocal agreement between Killeen and Temple city councils last year that paid the consultant $100,000, Marbut found that almost 16% of the homeless population in Killeen were born in Bell County. Almost 42% had jobs in Bell County before experiencing homelessness, and nearly 65% started experiencing homelessness in Bell County.
In Killeen, the average age of the homeless is 47.6, and they spend almost 13 years in homelessness. Just over 60% are males and almost 19% are veterans.
Marbut told Killeen City Council members in December that Killeen, Temple and Bell County would provide funding to build two campuses — one in each city — for those experiencing homelessness. Called Arbor of Hope, the nonprofit organization would include representation from the county and both cities.
Called “Operation: RISE,” the homeless and mental-health strategic plan is a 42-page guide to “reduce or eliminate homelessness in Bell County.”
What’s next
To start, stakeholders would:
Create the Arbor of Hope, a nonprofit organization.
Hire an executive director, director of finance and development and director of guest services and relations to oversee (two) campuses.
Develop construction and operating budgets for conceptually approved initiatives.
Formal approval to construct the Arbor of Hope west and east campuses and help fund their operations.
Assign each adopted strategic action step to one person by name with a targeted timeline of implementation.
Develop tactical actions to implement the adopted strategic action steps.
That plan, so far, is conceptual and includes moving Friends in Crisis, the homeless shelter in north Killeen. The Killeen campus would be built on Liberty Street. About 50 such organizations exist in the U.S., Marbut has said.
“None of these exist today in the county,” he’s said. “Everything gets structured around ... nine clinical tracks” listed in Operation: RISE, an acronym for “Robust Interagency Strategic Engagement.”
The clinical tracks include visitor growth, early intervention, males and females experiencing homelessness locally, “intensive” mental-health and substance-use disorder treatment, “sober living,” veterans, “disconnected” former military dependents and long-term supportive care.”
Marbut has said that Centex ARC, Hilltop Recovery Services and Virtue Recovery Center would be incorporated into the total plan to reduce homelessness.
“Using national best practices and the ‘Seven Guiding Principles of Homeless Transformation’ as the key measuring tools, Marbut Consulting evaluated the current state of homeless service operations within Killeen and ... an extensive survey of people experiencing homelessness,” according to Operation: RISE. “Marbut Consulting then conducted a needs assessment and gaps analysis between existing inventory and identified needs, including the types of services (qualitative) and capacity of services (quantitative) needed (in) Killeen and Temple.”
Marbut’s work in both cities began in April. Operation: RISE includes details about how Marbut conducted his research on homelessness in Killeen, Temple and Bell County, the site visits and tours he and and others completed, how funding sources should be identified to support the plan and the same statistical data on homelessness in Killeen he’s presented twice to the City Council.
Point-in-time count
On Jan. 26, according to Killeen officials, 97 volunteers, including from law enforcement and government agencies and health-care systems, spent more than 12 hours on streets and in abandoned buildings, encampments, wooded areas, parks and soup kitchens across the region counting people experiencing homelessness.
What they found is that the number of people (169) experiencing homelessness in Killeen that day was less than it was at the same time a year ago (200) when volunteers completed their point-in-time count — a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development biannual requirement for nonprofit organizations and state and local governments “to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families while minimizing the trauma and dislocation caused to homeless individuals, families and communities by homelessness.”
The City Council is expected to review Operation: RISE during a workshop on Tuesday. Other items on the agenda include:
Consent agenda
Resolution readopting the financial governance policy to include the investment policy.
Resolution authorizing a contract amendment with Freese and Nichols for changes to the original scope of the south water supply project for $312,543.
Resolution authorizing re-awarding a bid for pavement marking services to DIJ Construction for $300,000.
Resolution authorizing the purchase of personal protective equipment for NAFECO for $192,746.75.
Resolution approving inspection, cleaning and repair of personal protective equipment through Lion Total Care for $61,626.
Resolution approving a fire apparatus service agreement with Siddons-Martin Emergency Group for $100,000.
Resolution authorizing the city manager to enter a grant agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for a STEP grant.
Resolutions
Support for an application to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for an affordable housing development funded through the low-income housing tax credit program.
Award a request for qualifications to Martinez Architects for the design of an emergency operations complex and Fire Station No. 4 for $1,305,000.
Authorize Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone agreements with Bell County and Central Texas College.
Public hearings
Consider an ordinance to rezone about 0.31 acres at 310 N. Fort Hood St. from local retail district to neighborhood business district.
Other items
Discuss the July 4 workshop.
Discuss dissolving the Crime Solutions Committee.
Council member requests
Discuss at later meeting council interaction with the Youth Advisory Commission.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
