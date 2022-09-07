With hundreds of people experiencing homelessness on any given day in Killeen, that number could quadruple in the next five years if multiple government entities, agencies and nonprofit organizations don’t find a solution.
“You have an extremely high level of chronicness,” Dr. Robert Marbut of Marbut Consulting of San Antonio said. “The average time people spend on the street is extremely high. You have a very high transient rate and a very high chronic number.”
According to a preliminary study conducted through an interlocal agreement between Killeen and Temple city councils, Marbut found that almost 16% of the homeless population in Killeen were born in Bell County. Almost 42% had jobs in Bell County before experiencing homelessness, and nearly 65% started experiencing homelessness in Bell County.
In Killeen, the average age of the homeless is 47.6, and they spend almost 13 years in homelessness. Just over 60% are males and almost 19% are veterans.
‘No. 1 problem’
“Your homelessness is coming out of Fort Hood,” Marbut said. “That’s your No. 1 problem. Ten-thousand people are being outplaced, and only about 2,300 in a given year actually are hitting the VA system. You have about 7,500 people who are not hitting outplacement help or VA help.”
The result is about 150 new people experiencing homelessness in Killeen “every year that Fort Hood is here.”
“It looks like you’re going to double that amount in five years ... if you don’t make a change,” Marbut said. “It looks like the next doubling after that would be about 3.7 years. If changes aren’t made, you’ll probably be quadruple in about nine years.”
And those kind of numbers could make Killeen “a destination city” for those experiencing homelessness.
“It’s very important that we don’t become a destination city like Austin has become or San Francisco or Los Angeles,” Marbut said. “They have become very much a designation city for homelessness. But before you can even talk about solutions, you’ve got to figure out what your problem is ... very precisely. ... “And that means “changing the culture” throughout Killeen and Bell County, Marbut said.
‘Make big changes’
“If you want big change, you’re going to have to make big changes. We have to improve the overall service delivery system. We have to move from an enabling model that’s sort of been around for 20 or 30 years into an engaging model that tries to get you out of homelessness.”
One way to do that is by ending handouts at intersections, where people experiencing homelessness ask for money.
“If you give money out the window, keep doing that if you think alcohol, meth and prostitution are good,” Marbut said. “Just keep giving that money out the window. If you think that is not good ... it’s better paying a $250 check to Habitat for Humanity, which is doing amazing things. The moment the community stops giving money out the window, it will clear up in 48 hours.”
Councilman Jose Segarra echoed that assertion.
“I say the same thing,” he said. “They’ve got to want to be helped. We’ve got a lot of them out here right now who don’t want to receive that help. We’re always going to have this. It’s something that we’re never going to get rid of.”
Agencies must work together — not merely alongside each other — to provide more efficient services for people experiencing homelessness, Marbut said.
“You have 42.5% of two years or less (on the street). Anybody in that two-year process, if they get a lot of treatment ... (is) a very good thing you have going.”
Marbus defines “chronicness” by the length of time people remain homeless. In Killeen, 23.1% stay homeless for two to five years. For five years or more, 34.4% remain homeless.
‘Two different issues’
“You and the east side of the county have two different issues, but it gets you to the same place,” Marbut said. “They have an I-35 problem, and you have a Fort Hood problem. Countywide, you really get that this is untreated mental illness with co-presenting substance abuse. Until you deal with mental-health issues and the substance-use disorders, you’re not going to move (the needle).”
Still, Killeen does not offer a “formal” system to address at once many of the issues that lead to homelessness. That has to be resolved before homelessness can be reduced, Marbut said.
“What you have here is a network where everybody calls their friends up. It’s how you problem-solve here. It’s not a system. Everything here is very informal.”
The solution is simple, Marbut said.
Nonprofits “do a lot of meeting and not integrating. The further apart you are, the more you have to be integrated in your ... case management system. We’ve absolutely got to get the agencies in a system. The system needs more efficiency. If you don’t fix that, you’re not able to engage people with law enforcement. You’re really limited to what you, as a city, can do.”
Marbut is talking about Martin v. Boise — the 2018 Ninth Circuit case in which justices ruled that people experiencing homelessness cannot be punished for sleeping on public property in the absence of suitable alternatives. In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the case.
“This Martin v. Boise is the controlling case,” Martbut said. “You’ve got to change the culture of your agencies. You’ve got to change the culture of your community. You’re going to have to get capacity right. If you’re not Martin vs. Boise-compliant, you’ll never succeed in addressing this.”
‘Always be among us’
Killeen has one shelter for the homeless — Friends in Crisis.
“The poor will always be among us,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “If there is ever an opportunity to give an individual a second chance to start their life over, it’s when you’re down on your luck.”
Councilman Ken Wilkerson agreed.
“I am in favor of doing anything that would alleviate that exponential growth in homelessness,” he said. “I do appreciate your candor in this matter, and I look forward to working a system that will actually help us bring this situation under control.”
One of the ways to change the culture is to stop allowing agencies and entities to enable people experiencing homelessness, Marbut said.
“They say, I will get you a sleeping bag or a tent,’ Or they give a handout guide on how to survive in Bell County. That’s totally the wrong thing.”
Marbut has studied and worked on issues of homelessness for more than 30 years, according to marbutconsulting.com. He’s been chief of staff to San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros, a White House fellow to President George H.W. Bush, San Antonio City Council member and founding president and CEO of Haven for Hope.
He has also worked in three presidential administrations, including as executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. Marbut has visited more than 1,200 operations and worked in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and Mexico.
