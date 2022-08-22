Downtown Killeen.jpg

Katlin Kizito has been hired to help revitalize downtown Killeen after decades of shuttered businesses and those that have left the area as commercial and residential development continues to expand in south Killeen.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

With Killeen City Council members set to adopt a new comprehensive plan on Tuesday, consultant Kevin Shepherd warned that it must be implemented if they want to avoid a budget crisis.

The Verdunity of Dallas CEO made that assertion on Aug. 16 during a workshop, when Councilman Michael Boyd asked what will happen if the comprehensive plan is not taken seriously.

Downtown Killeen

Verdunity CEO Kevin Shepherd talks to business owners and residents about redeveloping downtown Killeen during a "walkshop" on June 28, 2021.
Downtown Killeen 3.jpg

A storefront with an open roof is vacant on North Gray Street in downtown Killeen, where businesses have left the area for decades as commercial and residential development continues in south Killeen.
Downtown Killeen 3.jpg

A storefront with an open roof is vacant on North Gray Street in downtown Killeen, where businesses have left the area for decades as commercial and residential development continues in south Killeen.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.