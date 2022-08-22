With Killeen City Council members set to adopt a new comprehensive plan on Tuesday, consultant Kevin Shepherd warned that it must be implemented if they want to avoid a budget crisis.
The Verdunity of Dallas CEO made that assertion on Aug. 16 during a workshop, when Councilman Michael Boyd asked what will happen if the comprehensive plan is not taken seriously.
“As far as implementation, what does the city stand to lose if we don’t work to implement this plan?,” Boyd said. “We had a comprehensive plan in 2010 that more or less sat on the shelf.”
Shepherd’s response came without pause.
“Fiscal insolvency,” he said. The city would become “financially insolvent — not having the money to pay for the things that you need.”
In November 2020, council members agreed to pay Verdunity $349,140 to develop a comprehensive plan. Following public meetings, data gathering and stakeholders’ input, including from the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, the plan was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“It’s been a tremendous watershed effort,” said Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of development services. “The plan involved quite a bit of partners. Some of the major components of the comprehensive plan ... kind of deal with our land-use analysis, beginning fiscal responsibility, our big ideas and identity.”
Putting it all together
Central to the comprehensive plan are funding gaps “between needs and revenues, a lack of alignment between your values, your plans, your policies (and) your projects and culture of apathy,” Shepherd said.
And while apathy “is a little bit of a tough word” to describe residents’ involvement in redeveloping Killeen, the consultant said, the primary obstacle to implementing all of the comprehensive plan’s guidelines over the short term is money.
“Everybody wants stable service. We want public safety. We want education. We want a clean community. We want a good and safe transportation system. We all want low taxes — or most do — and a lot of folks want low density, too.”
Shepherd calls the process to provide low taxes, low density and adequate, stable services “managing trade-offs.”
“It’s very, very hard to have all three of those,” he said. “You want a mix of those across the whole community. (But) the development pattern ... after 1960, you can see how much Killeen expanded.”
Between 1960 and 2020, the city’s service area expanded 10 times, while the population only grew six times.
“You took on all this additional service area ... but your population didn’t keep up,” Shepherd said. “So, that cost burden per person has gone up.”
‘Grown so much’
The population of Killeen in 1960 was 23,377, with its boundaries primarily northwest of what is now I-14. By 2019, it increased to 151,685.
“As you’ve grown so much on the south side, you’ve pulled demand away from the north side as well,” Shepherd said.
Downtown Killeen and north Killeen, landlocked by Fort Hood, have been isolated from growth to the south — effectively abandoned to the extent that development efforts do not involve either area. The heart of downtown is two miles from I-14 with nothing but directional signs alerting visitors to its location, on narrow roads and in economically depressed neighborhoods.
“Downtown’s not going to change overnight,” Shepherd said. “It’s going to take intentional, incremental love. And it needs to be done by the local folks. If you really want to turn downtown around, it’s going to take working with local folks. You’re not pushing anybody out (but) actually working with them to grow their wealth.”
Boyd asked whether further improvements should be made downtown.
“There’s an argument I’ve heard in the community that downtown should be left alone, (that we should) build around it.”
Shepherd dismissed that idea.
‘Doesn’t go away’
“If you don’t put attention into it, it doesn’t go away,” he said. “The city still has to serve it. People are moving north from Austin. People are looking for grittier neighborhoods. That kind of environment is in huge demand right now, and you can’t build something like that from scratch. There’s people (downtown) that matter.”
Implementing those areas of the comprehensive plan the city can afford to fund immediately is one issue. Figuring out how to pay for services while keeping taxes low is another, Shepherd said in his July 25 presentation during a community input meeting at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center.
To close the “resource gap,” the City Council can “keep development patterns and service levels where they are but charge more, keep the tax rate where it is but cut services to align with revenues (or) adjust development pattern and infrastructure design to enable an affordable balance of services and taxes.”
Better design standards
The third option is the likeliest to happen.
“We’ve proposed an implementation program and an approach that is intentionally incremental,” Shepherd said. “(We’re) not proposing a lot of big, huge projects that take money you don’t have and may not ever have.”
He has repeatedly told officials and the Herald that the quality of construction and design standards in Killeen is poor and that city code must be updated to attract prospective residents to better housing options and neighborhoods.
“You’re adding so much development in south Killeen that you’re sabotaging north Killeen,” Shepherd said on July 25. “It’s going to take you longer than 20 years to ultimately get there. You’re too far behind.”
Design standards also apply to road construction, Shepherd has said. He repeated that message on Aug. 16, saying that “right-sizing” streets is a “low-cost tactic to explore and test.” Such a method includes striping for cycle lanes. Otherwise, when developers pay for street infrastructure as part of their construction projects, roads must be narrower which, in turn, slows down drivers.
“You’ve got some of the widest residential streets I’ve ever seen,” Shepherd said.
He also said the cost to replace every city street in Killeen, not including those built after 2020, is $818 million — about $40 million a year for 20 years.
‘We understand it now’
“A lot of times we battle the developers because developers want smaller lots, and we criticize them for doing that,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “Basically, we’re doing the opposite of what this comprehensive plan does. We understand it now. I think we understand what were supposed to do.”
Segarra shared a concern similar to one expressed by Boyd — that new council members may have different ideas on development.
“We don’t want to put this up on the shelf,” he said of the new plan. “But the council is always changing. As new council members come on board, how do we educate them? It’s not just staff talking about it, It’s not just me trying to be political. A lot of times when we run (for office), we’re not educated. We don’t know a lot about how to run a city, and this is part of that.”
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez agreed.
“The vision is extremely important,” she said. “For us, it’s going to be really important that we start to work to unify that vision for our city as we ... work toward implementing this plan. Incremental growth is essential.”
The City Council meeting on Tuesday is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
