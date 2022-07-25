Comprehensive plan

Kevin Shepherd of Verdunity Engineers (standing) talks about Killeen’s proposed comprehensive plan on Monday at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center.

 Paul Bryant | ap

In an overview of the Killeen City Council’s proposed comprehensive plan, consultant Kevin Shepherd said Monday that it will take decades to reconcile development gaps between the north and south ends of the city.

“You’re adding so much development in south Killeen that you’re sabotaging north Killeen. It’s going to take you longer than 20 years to ultimately get there. You’re too far behind,” Shepherd said during a public hearing on the comprehensive plan held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

