Killeen council - Marbut

Consultant Dr. Robert Marbut Jr. talks to the Killeen City Council about potential steps to address to the homelessness challenge in Killeen, Temple and Bell County, during a council meeting Tuesday.

 Ricky Green | Herald

A San Antonio consultant told Killeen City Council members on Tuesday that officials in three jurisdictions must work together to reduce homelessness through a centralized network of services that includes transitional housing.

“We have to really focus on that first 90 days of a person experiencing homelessness in a community,” Dr. Robert Marbut Jr. said. “There’s definitely a portion of the community here that has been experiencing homelessness” for more than 20 years. “They’re from here (and) have pretty severe untreated mental illnesses.

