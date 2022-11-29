A San Antonio consultant told Killeen City Council members on Tuesday that officials in three jurisdictions must work together to reduce homelessness through a centralized network of services that includes transitional housing.
“We have to really focus on that first 90 days of a person experiencing homelessness in a community,” Dr. Robert Marbut Jr. said. “There’s definitely a portion of the community here that has been experiencing homelessness” for more than 20 years. “They’re from here (and) have pretty severe untreated mental illnesses.
To start, Killeen, Temple and Bell County would provide funding to build two campuses — one in each city — for those experiencing homelessness. Called Arbor of Hope, the nonprofit organization would include representation from the county and both cities.
“It would have four people from the county, three people from Killeen, three people in Temple and somebody from the agencies, somebody from the (council of governments) and whoever the CEO becomes,” Marbut said. “You would have one on the east side, and then you have the diversion center mid-county, and the Arbor of Hope, essentially, on the west.”
Today, that plan is conceptual and includes moving Killeen’s only homeless shelter, Friends in Crisis. The Killeen campus would be built on Liberty Street. About 50 such organizations exist in the U.S., Marbut said.
“None of these exist today in the county,” he said. “Everything gets structured around ... nine clinical tracks.”
Those are visitor growth, early intervention, males and females experiencing homelessness locally, “intensive” mental-health and substance-use disorder treatment, “sober living,” veterans, “disconnected” former military dependents and long-term supportive care.
Marbut said that Centex ARC, Hilltop Recovery Services and Virtue Recovery Center would be incorporated into the total plan to reduce homelessness.
“The key is to focus on reducing the number of people experiencing homelessness on the street level,” he said. “Under any scenario, basically, you have over 55 percent of the people experiencing homelessness in Killeen that have no prior ties (to the city) whatsoever. “
Calling his second report to the City Council since September “preliminary recommendations,” Marbut said he plans to return in January with a final report.
“This is not a Killeen or Bell County problem,” Councilman Riakos Adams said. “This is a state problem. Is that going to be a plan ... to get the Legislature to pay for this?
Marbut encouraged city officials to apply for funding “wherever you can go get it.”
“You’re going to want to try to tap into that,” he said.
Marbut presented his initial findings to the Killeen City Council on Sept. 6, saying that with hundreds of people experiencing homelessness on any given day in Killeen, that number could quadruple in the next five years if multiple government entities, agencies and nonprofit organizations don’t find a solution.
“The average time people spend on the street is extremely high,” Marbut said. “You have a very high transient rate and a very high chronic number.”
According to that preliminary study conducted through an interlocal agreement between Killeen and Temple city councils that paid him $100,000, Marbut found that almost 16% of the homeless population in Killeen were born in Bell County. Almost 42% had jobs in Bell County before experiencing homelessness, and nearly 65% started experiencing homelessness in Bell County.
In Killeen, the average age of the homeless is 47.6 years old, and they spend almost 13 years in homelessness. Just over 60% are males and almost 19% are veterans.
“Your homelessness is coming out of Fort Hood,” Marbut told the City Council. “That’s your No. 1 problem. Ten-thousand people are being outplaced, and only about 2,300 in a given year actually are hitting the VA system. You have about 7,500 people who are not hitting outplacement help or VA help.
”Reducing homelessness primarily starts with addressing untreated mental-health issues, substance abuse and domestic violence,” according to a video the city released in October.
Marbut has said about 150 new people experience homelessness in Killeen “every year that Fort Hood is here.”
“It looks like you’re going to double that amount in five years ... if you don’t make a change,” Marbut said. “It looks like the next doubling after that would be about 3.7 years. If changes aren’t made, you’ll probably be quadruple in about nine years.”
According to Killeen officials, Marbut conducted surveys to gather data on demographics and completed site visits and tours with agencies and stakeholders.
“Marbut recently observed successfully run facilities that support individuals experiencing homelessness, including The Bridge in Dallas, Haven for Hope in San Antonio, Community First Village in Austin and Centex ARC (Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Center) in Temple.”
In Killeen, 42.5% of those experiencing homelessness have done so for two years or less. Just over 23% remain homeless for two to five years. For five years or more, 34.4% remain homeless.
