COPPERAS COVE — The discussion of a proposed utility rate increase and subsequent removal of the senior citizen discount in Copperas Cove is over — much to the chagrin of many residents.
The Copperas Cove City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s fee schedule that includes the increase of utility fees — for water and sewer, solid waste and stormwater drainage — and the removal of the senior citizen discount.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, numerous residents called in to give the council their thoughts of the item which has been a point of discussion for the past several workshops.
One resident, Bo Roldan, who provides Meals on Wheels service to seniors as part of the Hill Country Community Action Association, was one who voiced her opposition to the increases.
“My concern is how are the seniors of this community going to pay for additional fees when some of them can’t pay for their medications?” she asked when speaking during the citizens forum portion of the meeting.
She expressed her concern that some seniors may have to choose between food, medication and water bills.
“Please reconsider those additional fees,” she said toward the end of her appeal.
Prior to Tuesday’s approval to do away with the senior citizen discount, seniors aged 65 and over who applied for and were approved for assistance received a 20% discount off of the base rates and volumetric rates up to 5,000 gallons.
The council had been planning to incrementally decrease the discount, but at the last workshop on Aug. 18, the council decided to give direction to City Manager Ryan Haverlah to get rid of it completely.
All residents who spoke up during the meeting spoke out against the removal of the discount and against the increase of rates.
Citing Texas Government Code 15.02-057b, Councilwoman Dianne Campbell said the city is legally bound to remove the discount.
“We, under the law, cannot provide a discount to our senior citizens,” she said.
Campbell added that the raising of the rate is not arbitrary and is something the council has struggled over for a very long time.
The increase of fees was due, in part, to an increase of fees to the city; the cost of providing quality, clean water and the cost to provide firefighting services to the city, Campbell said.
Councilman Jay Manning also explained why he was in favor of approving the changes.
“I think that we have talked about instituting some kind of relief for this — something that is going to work in a little bit different way than a government entity trying to fix those problems, so that’s why I’m for it,” he said.
Without the senior discount, the bill of a residential customer who uses 1,000 gallons will increase by $12.75, while the bill of a senior who uses the same amount of water will go up by $24.06.
A residential customer who uses 5,000 gallons of water will see his/her bill increase by $5.65, while a senior resident using the same amount of water will see his/her bill go up by $25.86.
With the new rates, there is a $6 increase in the base rate for water and sewer rates and an 83-cent increase in the base rate for solid waste. It decreases the volumetric rates of 75 cents for residential water, $1.25 for a sprinkler system and 90 cents for sewage.
