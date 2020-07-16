The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is projecting a brief reprieve from the 100-degree heat over the next few days.
Temperatures today could reach 100 before settling around 98 degrees through Tuesday.
Residents could also feel some breezy conditions today with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible.
Most of Bell County is in moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of July 7.
Moderate drought conditions stunt the growth of dryland crops, increases the frequency of wildfires and creeks and streams are typically low.
During moderate drought conditions, voluntary water restrictions are requested, the U.S. Drought Monitor website says.
Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are both nearly a foot below normal levels, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Projected temperatures through Tuesday, according to the NWS, are:
- Today: High 100, Low 76
- Friday: High 98, Low 75
- Saturday: High 98, Low 76
- Sunday: High 98, Low 76
- Monday: High 98, Low 76
- Tuesday: High 98, Low 76
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.