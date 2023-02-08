The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees voted during Tuesday night’s board meeting to extend Superintendent John Craft’s contract by one year, through 2027.
“The extension of his contract shows a vote of confidence from the board to the community as he finishes his ninth year as Superintendent,” according to an email from KISD’s Taina Maya.
It is unclear if Craft’s contract extension will come with a pay raise. Craft received a raise last year, bringing his salary to $340,101.
The district will post his new contract on KID’s website once it is finalized and signed, according to Maya.
Some of the highlights of the past year include the opening of Chaparral High School, a second regional stadium and breaking ground on a third middle school STEM campus. This year, KISD will dedicate the renovation of Killeen High School and will open a new transportation facility in May.
Craft was originally hired as the Deputy Superintendent of Killeen ISD in 2012.
So, the irony here is not one single accomplishment listed by the district about Craft has anything to do with academic performance of the students or the retention/recruitment of staff. Every accomplishment is a construction related item.
Are we only grading his performance based on construction? What about the regression of the district from a B rated district to a C rated district? What about nearly 300 vacant teacher and staff vacancies in the district, which could be and probably are an indicator of low employee morale?
Could have sworn someone told me KISD’s core mission was education. Guess that master CRAFTsman really meant the core mission is construction.
